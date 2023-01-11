Olivia Wilde leaves fans wondering with cryptic Instagram post after Harry Styles breakup

Olivia Wilde may have thrown some shade at all her exes with one cryptic Instagram post.

Two months after her split from singer Harry Styles, Wilde posted a screenshot of a scene from the movie "Tropical Malady" in which one of the characters tells the other, "I'd hate to die without having loved." Some people believe Wilde is implying she hasn't felt truly in love with any of her exes.

In November 2022, Wilde and Styles announced they were going their separate ways after close to two years together, having made their relationship public in January 2021.

At the time, sources close to the couple told People magazine long distance was a contributing factor to their decision, saying things ended amicably.

The former pair met when Wilde cast Styles as the male lead in the film "Don't Worry Darling," which she directed and starred in. Her relationship with Styles was marred with controversy from the start due to the timeline surrounding the end of Wilde's relationship with Jason Sudeikis and the start of her relationship with Styles.

Filming for "Don't Worry Darling" began in October 2020, Wilde and Sudeikis announced they were separating in November 2020. Just two months later, Wilde and Styles went public, leading fans to wonder if there was any overlap between her two relationships.

"The complete horses--t idea that I left Jason for Harry is completely inaccurate. Our relationship was over long before I met Harry. Like any relationship that ends, it doesn’t end overnight," she told Vanity Fair in September 2022.

"We were raising two kids during lockdown, so we co-parented through that time. Once it became clear that cohabitating was no longer beneficial for the children, it became the responsible thing to [split up], because we could be better parents as friends who live in different houses."

Sudeikis and Wilde first met in May 2011 at a wrap party for "Saturday Night Live" and started dating six months later. The couple got engaged in 2013 and later welcomed two children, son Otis in 2014 and daughter Daisy in 2016.

After nine years together, the couple announced they were ending their relationship.

"I'll have a better understanding of why [it happened] in a year," Sudeikis told GQ in July 2021. "And an even better one in two, and an even greater one in five, and it'll go from being, you know, a book of my life to becoming a chapter to a paragraph to a line to a word to a doodle."

Their separation took a nasty turn when Wilde was served with custody papers while giving a speech at CinemaCon, a decision she disagreed with, saying it was "clearly intended to threaten me and catch me off guard."

In a statement obtained by the Daily Mail, Wilde said his decision to "embarrass me professionally" and air their dirty laundry in public is "extremely contrary to our children's best interests."

Wilde said that "he could have served me discreetly" but rather chose "the most aggressive manner possible." On his part, Sudeikis was apologetic for how everything played out.

"I did not want service to take place at the home of Olivia's current partner because Otis and Daisy might be present," court documents read. "I did not want service to take place at the children's school because parents might be present. ... I understand that the process server had only done her job; however, I deeply regret what happened. Olivia's talk was an important event for Olivia, both professionally and personally, and I am very, very sorry that the incident marred her special moment."

Sudeikis moved on from Wilde, announcing that he was dating British model Keeley Hazell in February 2021. But they broke up in May 2022.