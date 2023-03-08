'Ted Lasso' star Jason Sudeikis opens up about co-parenting with ex Olivia Wilde amid nanny-gate drama

Jason Sudeikis revealed how he and ex Olivia Wilde are co-parenting amid the legal drama with their former nanny.

The "Saturday Night Live" alum candidly discussed how he and Wilde aim to set a good example for their two kids.

"…[if] any of us get the opportunity to find a job where you have so much fun doing it…if that's the example that myself and Olivia, provide for them, then I'm happy about that," Sudeikis told Entertainment Tonight.

JASON SUDEIKIS: WHAT TO KNOW ABOUT THE ‘TED LASSO’ STAR

"It doesn't have to be in this business necessarily… Daisy wants to be about 10 different things."

In 2020, Sudeikis and Wilde separated after being engaged for seven years. The 47-year-old actor shares Otis, 8, and Daisy, 6 with the "Don’t Worry Darling" director.

Sudeikis also plays a dad on "Ted Lasso," and he opened up about how being a father in real life helped him become with his on-screen role.

"I don't think I ever could have portrayed a parent, me personally, effectively in a way that I would have believed until becoming one," Sudeikis told the media outlet.

"I don’t think I’m a good enough actor to do that kind of make-believe without having that kind of love that enters your life when you have kids."

When Sudeikis was asked if his kids understand how hard their father works to bring fans more "Ted Lasso," he responded with "I don’t know if they know how hard, they know how often."

OLIVIA WILDE, JASON SUDEIKIS' FORMER NANNY SUES, CLAIMING ‘LATE-NIGHT’ EMOTIONAL CONVOS LED TO ANXIETY, STRESS

The comedian's comments come as he and Wilde face legal troubles involving their former nanny.

Ericka Genaro filed a wrongful termination lawsuit in Los Angeles Superior Court on Feb. 14, according to court documents obtained by Fox News Digital. The nanny argued that working in the household during the beginning of the couple's split led to "unbearable" anxiety.

Genaro worked for Sudeikis and Wilde between 2018 and 2021. Following the couple's break-up, Genaro claims she began suffering from anxiety and depression after Wilde "abruptly" left the home and Sudeikis began "leaning" on her for emotional support.

Their former nanny also claimed her role as the kids' caretaker "increased exponentially" as she was expected to take on duties typically done by Wilde now that the actress was not living in the home.

Sudeikis and Wilde eventually agreed to participate in group therapy with the nanny after news of their split hit the media. After being referred to an osteopath by the therapist for physical pain due to stress and anxiety, the nanny was instructed to observe three days of "radio silence" from Sudeikis and Wilde, according to the court documents.

After being informed of the three days of silence by the therapist, Sudeikis requested to speak to the nanny immediately. In an attempt to follow the osteopath's recommendation, Genaro told the "Ted Lasso" star she couldn't speak to him.

Genaro claimed in the court documents that Sudeikis "terminated her on the spot."

She is suing for "loss of earnings, deferred compensation, and other employment benefits" along with "prejudgment interest on lost wages and benefits."

As for Sudeikis' hit show "Ted Lasso," the actor took home two Primetime Emmy Awards in 2021 for outstanding comedy series and lead actor for his role as the fun-loving soccer coach in the Apple TV+ series.

His co-stars told Fox News Digital what it was like working with the comedian on the show, while on the blue carpet for the season 3 premiere.

"It's funny, I met Jason many, many years ago in an audition. He was doing that movie ‘Hall Pass,’ and I was doing a chemistry read with him…he remembered me from then…It was nice to be remembered," Andrea Anders revealed.

The "That '90s Show" star plays Ted Lasso's ex-wife.

Annette Badland added that she was surprised by the "Horrible Bosses" star’s character traits.

"I love Jason. He's so full of integrity…his openness as well…he allowed everyone their space and what they could say with the part he initiated. So that was tremendous… He's open and lets you work."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Actress Ellie Taylor told Fox News Digital why she believes "Ted Lasso" has become such a huge hit.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I think the secret of the success of ‘Ted Lasso’ is it's because…it's warm…it's positive, and the fact that it can capture people's imaginations from all over the world, all different ages."

Apple TV+’s "Ted Lasso" season three is set to premiere on March 15.

Fox News Digital's Lauryn Overhultz contributed to this report.