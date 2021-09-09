Olivia Jade reveals how Lori Loughlin is reacting to her 'Dancing with the Stars' casting: 'Total mom mode'

Olivia Jade Giannulli revealed how her mother, Lori Loughlin, is reacting to her upcoming stint on ABC’s "Dancing with the Stars."

It was announced Wednesday on "Good Morning America" that the YouTube personality and daughter of the "Full House" actress was among the many stars who will compete in Season 30 of the popular dance competition series. It marks a significant step up in show business for Giannulli after she lost business deals and was forced to take a step back from her YouTube channel after her parents were swept up in the college admissions scandal in 2019.

Speaking to reporters following the announcement, Page Six reports that the family’s struggles seem to be behind them as all of their focus is now being poured into the 21-year-old’s upcoming time on the show.

"My mom’s been a huge support," she told the press. "She’s in total mom mode, like, ‘Make sure you take an Epsom salt bath.’ She’s trying to get me to take an ice bath! I’m like, ‘I don’t need an ice bath yet!’"

She also noted that her sister, Bella, is also getting in on the action, telling her that she wants to be in the audience for each of her shows on Season 30 of "Dancing with the Stars." In addition to Olivia Jade, Bella was also swept up in the scandal after it came to light that her parents paid $500,000 to scam mastermind William "Rick" Singer to get the girls recruited to the University of Southern California’s crew team despite neither girl previously participating in the sport.

In December, Loughlin finished serving two months behind bars for her role in the scandal. Loughlin agreed to serve two months and pay a $150,000 fine along with two years of supervised release and 100 hours of community service. Her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, meanwhile, was ordered to pay a $250,000 fine with two years of supervised release and 250 hours of community service in addition to a five-month prison sentence. He got out of prison in April.

Olivia Jade previously broke her silence on the matter during an appearance on the Facebook Watch series "Red Table Talk" in which she apologized for her family’s actions but noted that she believes she deserves a second chance.

"I think that what hasn't been super public is that there is no justifying or excusing what happened because what happened was wrong. And I think every single person in my family can be like, 'That was messed up. That was a big mistake,’" she said at the time. "But I think what's so important to me is to learn from the mistake, not to now be shamed and punished and never given a second chance because I'm 21. I feel like I deserve a second chance to redeem myself, to show I've grown."

"I'm not trying to victimize myself. I don't want pity. I don't deserve pity. We messed up. I just want a second chance to be like I recognize I messed up. And for so long I wasn't able to talk about this because of the legalities behind it. I never got to say I'm really sorry that this happened or I really own that this was a big mess-up on everybody's part. But I think everybody feels that way in my family right now," Olivia added later in the interview.