Norman Reedus recalls ‘The Walking Dead’ set injury: ‘I thought I was going to die’

Norman Reedus is opening up about an injury he sustained while filming the series finale of "The Walking Dead," sharing how the injury worried him more than any others.

While filming the series finale in March, Reedus suffered a concussion after a stunt he was performing went wrong. Filming was immediately put on pause in order to give Reedus the opportunity to fully recover, and a body double was used in scenes where his face would not appear on screen.

After the incident, Reedus’ rep released a statement saying, "He is recovering well and will return to work soon," and the actor thanked "everyone for their concern."

"That whole ordeal for me personally was terrifying. I thought I was going to die," he told Entertainment Weekly in a new interview. "It was very serious. It was scary. I’ve been hit in the face and the head a million times. I’ve gone through car windows, but that one rung my bell."

The injury was so concerning, Reedus revealed he had to undergo a series of neurological tests to make sure his health was otherwise in good shape and that nothing more serious was wrong as a result of the accident.

"I had a neurologist. I had all sorts of s---. I failed the light test," he explained. "I had a security guard in the driveway, just in case. I was holding onto the walls walking through the rooms. It was nuts."

Reedus went on to explain that he already suffered from headaches due to a prior injury, which resulted in him needing a metal eye socket, which effects the way the light hits his eye. After this injury, he says he spent a lot of time in a dark room listening to calming apps.

Aside from wanting to recover quickly for his own well-being, the actor also wanted a speedy recovery because he didn’t want to delay filming any longer than needed and keep his cast members waiting.

"You're shooting over a year, and now we're having to postpone some of the shooting because I'm lying in bed," he said. "So, the guilt of me not being at work and people are like, 'Are we going to go a week over? Are we going two weeks over?' that was bothering me."

Reedus was eventually able to get back to filming and complete the final episode. The second half of the 11th and final season of "The Walking Dead" is set to premiere on AMC on Oct. 2 and the series finale airing on Nov. 20.