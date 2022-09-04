Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

ENTERTAINMENT
Published

Nirvana wins dismissal of 'Nevermind' naked baby's lawsuit

A California judge said Spencer Elden waited too long to claim Nirvana had sexually exploited him

Reuters
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines September 2 Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines September 2

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what clicked this week in entertainment.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Nirvana has won the dismissal of a lawsuit by a man who claimed his depiction as a naked four-month-old baby on the cover of the band's seminal 1991 album "Nevermind" was child pornography.

In a decision on Friday, U.S. District Judge Fernando Olguin in Los Angeles said Spencer Elden waited too long to claim Nirvana sexually exploited him, having sued more than 10 years after learning about the cover.

Other defendants included Nirvana members Dave Grohl and Krist Novoselic, late lead singer Kurt Cobain's widow Courtney Love, several record labels and photographer Kirk Weddle.

The lawsuit stemmed from Nirvana's use of a photo taken by Weddle in 1991 at the Pasadena Aquatic Center in California, which depicted Elden swimming naked toward a dollar bill pierced with a fish hook.

NIRVANA LAWSUIT OVER 'NEVERMIND' ALBUM COVER DISMISSED BY JUDGE

Dave Grohl of Foo Fighters and Nirvana.

Dave Grohl of Foo Fighters and Nirvana. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage)

Elden was interviewed in 2003 at age 12 by Rolling Stone magazine about the photo, saying he was "probably gonna get some money from it," and recreated the image as an adult in 2016 with "Nevermind" tattooed on his chest.

He nevertheless claimed in his lawsuit, which began in August 2021, that he met the statute of limitations because his injuries including emotional distress, lost earning capacity and "loss of enjoyment of life" continued into adulthood.

The judge rejected that argument, saying it would effectively permit Elden to sue Nirvana indefinitely.

"In sum, plaintiff fails to allege that he knew of a violation that occurred while he was a minor or an injury that forms the basis of the claim within ten years of filing this action," Olguin wrote.

'NEVERMIND' BABY REFILES LAWSUIT AGAINST NIRVANA AFTER DISMISSAL

Nirvana has won the dismissal of a lawsuit by a man who claimed his depiction as a naked four-month-old baby on the cover of the band's seminal 1991 album "Nevermind" was child pornography.

Nirvana has won the dismissal of a lawsuit by a man who claimed his depiction as a naked four-month-old baby on the cover of the band's seminal 1991 album "Nevermind" was child pornography. (DGC Records/John Chapple)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 04: Violet Grohl, Dave Grohl, Beck, St. Vincent, Krist Novoselic and Pat Smear perform onstage during The Art of Elysium and We are Here Present Heaven is Rock and Roll at Hollywood Palladium on January 04, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. 

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 04: Violet Grohl, Dave Grohl, Beck, St. Vincent, Krist Novoselic and Pat Smear perform onstage during The Art of Elysium and We are Here Present Heaven is Rock and Roll at Hollywood Palladium on January 04, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.  (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for DG)

Elden had filed three versions of his complaint, and Olguin's dismissal prevents him from filing a fourth.

DAVE GROHL REACTS TO LAWSUIT OVER NIRVANA'S 'NEVERMIND' ALBUM COVER: 'MUCH MORE TO LIFE'

A lawyer for Elden did not immediately respond on Saturday to requests for comment. Lawyers for the defendants did not immediately respond to similar requests.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Nevermind" features the song "Smells Like Teen Spirit." Sales topped 30 million.

Trending