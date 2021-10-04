Dave Grohl reacts to lawsuit over Nirvana's 'Nevermind' album cover: 'Much more to life'

Dave Grohl is speaking out.

In August, Spencer Elden – who was featured on Nirvana's "Nevermind" album cover in the nude as a baby – filed a lawsuit against Grohl, the estate of Kurt Cobain and several others associated with the rock band.

In the suit, Elden claimed that those named in the suit sexually exploited him when they profited from his naked image. He's also alleged that the image is child pornography.

Those facing litigation have stayed relatively tight-lipped since the news broke, but Grohl, who was the band's drummer, has broken his silence.

"I think that there's much more to look forward to and much more to life than getting bogged down in those kinds of things," he told The Sunday Times when asked about the suit, per Daily Mail.

The musician added: "And, fortunately, I don't have to do the paperwork."

The 52-year-old said that he has a potential plan to avoid furthering the tension for the upcoming 30th anniversary re-release.

"I have many ideas of how we should alter that cover but we'll see what happens. We'll let you know," he explained. "I'm sure we'll come up with something good."

Elden has claimed in the suit that he's suffered "permanent harm" due to his involvement with the album, and he's asking for $150,000 from each of the 15 people named in the suit, which also includes Krist Novoselic, Courtney Love and photographer Kirk Weddle.

"Nevermind" was released on Sept. 24, 1991, and featured two of Nirvana's biggest hits: "Smells Like Teen Spirit" and "Come As You Are."

In the years since its release, Elden has recreated the photo – though never in the nude – in order to celebrate various release anniversaries.

