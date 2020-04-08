Nicole Kidman shares thank you message to front line workers battling the coronavirus pandemic

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Nicole Kidman took a moment to thank front line workers currently battling the coronavirus pandemic with a heartfelt video posted on social media.

The 52-year-old actress took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a video she made in partnership with Swisse in which she explains that, being the daughter of a nurse, she grew up seeing how hard they work and thanked them for upping their game amid the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

The video opens with text on the screen that reads: “To every frontline worker right now, for every minute. For every moment. For every sacrifice. We’d like to say…”

CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK: HOW TO TRAVEL WITH PETS

With that, the video cuts to Kidman sporting curly hair and a gray sweater as she speaks directly to viewers.

“I just want to say thank you on behalf of myself and Swisse to all of the nurses and the midwives and the healthcare workers. I am the daughter of a nurse,” she says. “I’ve seen a nurse in action my whole life. I used to hang out at the hospital when I was a little girl.”

She continues: “So to now be able to say thank you to all of you for your bravery, and your selflessness and what you are doing particularly during this time is so important. We recognize you and we love you. Thank you.”

The video concludes with another bit of text that reads: “For those working for the love of humanity. Thank you.”

AIRLINES STEP UP CLEANING PROCEDURES IN RESPONSE TO CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

The celebrity captioned the post: “We would like to say thank you to the countless healthcare professionals and nurses for their bravery and their selflessness 💕 #Swisse #ThankYou #WorldHealthDay.”

According to People, the “Big Little Lies” star has been an ambassador for Swisse, a vitamin and supplement brand, since 2013.

The outlet reports that Kidman and her country singer husband, Keith Urban, have been hosting virtual live concerts while at home as they join the rest of the world in self-isolating and practicing social distancing amid the ongoing pandemic.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

As of Wednesday afternoon, the novel coronavirus has infected more than 1,452,378 people across 180 countries and territories, resulting in over 83,568 deaths. In the U.S., all 50 states plus the District of Columbia have reported confirmed cases of COVID-19, tallying over 401,166 illnesses and at least 12,911 deaths.