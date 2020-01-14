Nicole Kidman, 52, stuns in blue bikini

Nicole Kidman is living her best life.

The 52-year-old star was recently pictured hitting the beach and soaking up some sun in Australia with husband Keith Urban.

For the outing, Kidman rocked a blue two-piece -- featuring high-waist bottoms and matching top -- which showed off her fit physique.

The "Big Little Lies" star has been open in the past about her diet and exercise routine and how she puts her health first.

“Over the years I’ve realized that if you don’t have your health, you’ve got nothing," she told Women's Health magazine in 2013. "So that comes first. And how do you get that when you have two little kids, and a husband, and a lot of work? I work for balance now. I do yoga, and I run, and I meditate. I take really good care of myself and I eat well.”

Although she eats healthy most of the time, Kidman says that she still does splurge.

“I go out on the tour bus [with Keith]. There’s a lot of junk food on the bus. ... I’m just not someone that believes in denial," she shared. "It’s walking a path that’s ultimately 80 percent healthy, 20 percent … sometimes it falls to 70. But that’s why I think you have things like natural health remedies — you find out what works for you. And I do a lot and I have a lot of energy.”

On Sunday, Kidman attended the 2020 Critics’ Choice Awards where she revealed that she nearly lost her home in Australia due to the devastating brushfires that are sweeping across the nation.

“Our home is OK," she told Extra. "It's been under threat, though, it's been under enormous threat, and the surrounding areas have been very, very badly burned."

The actress noted that she and Urban, 52, who, like her, is also an Australian citizen, are donating $500,000 to relief efforts in the country and encouraged others to give what they can.

“Whatever they can give is incredibly appreciated," she said. "That’s us doing our bit... Anything that’s given, I know the country, the firefighters, the volunteer firefighters, the animals — in terms of the wildlife — the people working, will really help."