Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban share kiss in new selfie ahead of New Year's

Love is in the air for Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman.

Getting ready to usher in the New Year, Urban took to Instagram on Monday to share an adorable photo of him and wife Kidman sharing a kiss in Sydney, Australia.

“Sydney- we had the BEST Christmas , and the shows were a blast !!! THANK YOU ALL.!!!!” Urban wrote in the post. “Here come OUR roaring 20’s!!!!”

The photo set included two pictures of the couple kissing and sharing a loving embrace on a balcony, with the scenic Sydney Harbour Bridge in the background.

Taken on a cloudy day, Kidman rocked frizzy blonde locks and a comfy blue sweater as she showed off her wedding ring. Urban, on the other hand, was seen rocking a blue and white tee while his neck tattoos slightly protruded.

The post comes a day after Kidman shared an adorable throwback pic with daughter Faith Margaret in celebration of her 9th birthday.

The “Eyes Wide Shut” actress, 52, took to Instagram on Sunday to upload a photo set that featured a throwback of a youthful Kidman holding up daughter Faith as a baby. The following photo shows off a mouth-watering chocolate cake with several candles placed upon it that reads, “Happy 9th Birthday Faith.”

Urban and the “Bombshell” actress married in June 2006 and recently celebrated their 13-year wedding anniversary this past summer. They share daughters Sunday Rose, 11 and Faith Margaret, 9, while Kidman also has daughter Isabella, 27 and son Connor, 24, from her previous marriage to Tom Cruise.