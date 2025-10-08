Nicole Kidman seemingly hinted at Keith Urban split weeks before divorce filing

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Before the news of her separation from Keith Urban broke, Nicole Kidman shared a heartfelt reflection about life’s unpredictability.

Weeks before the actress officially filed for divorce, Kidman subtly alluded in her Vogue interview to what appeared to be a cryptic preview of the split.

When asked about life in her 50s, she reflected, "How many times do you have to be taught that you think you know where your life is going and then it isn’t going in that direction?"

At the time of her late-August interview, the "Babygirl" star had not publicly confirmed her split.

By Oct. 8, when the Vogue piece was published, Kidman had already filed for divorce from Urban.

Following the high-profile split, Kidman shared a few social media posts.

Her most recent Instagram post thanked Vogue’s Anna Wintour and her team, offering a behind-the-scenes glimpse into her cover photo shoot.

Kidman also took to social media to debut a fresh hairstyle as she posed alongside her daughters—Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14—at a Paris Fashion Week event. She swapped her usual look for bangs, echoing the hairstyle of her "Big Little Lies" character.

The Academy Award–winning actress made a rare public appearance following the news of her split from the Australian country star at the amfAR Dallas Gala.

News of their separation broke Sept. 29, and Kidman filed for divorce one day later, on Sept. 30, according to court documents obtained by Fox News Digital.

In the court docs, Kidman cited "irreconcilable differences" and "marital difficulties" as the reasons for the split, and listed Sept. 30 as the couple’s date of separation.

While fans were stunned, insiders close to them admitted it was "inevitable."

"It really hasn’t been a secret," a source told People, adding they "have been living separately for a while now."

"People close to Keith felt like the split was kind of inevitable," the source claimed.

The pair first met in 2005 and married a year later in June 2006. Their last known public appearance together was at a FIFA Club World Cup match in Nashville in June 2025.