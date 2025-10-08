Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Nicole Kidman

Nicole Kidman seemingly hinted at Keith Urban split weeks before divorce filing

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban were married for 19 years and have two daughters together

Stephanie Giang-Paunon By Stephanie Giang-Paunon Fox News
close
Nicole Kidman walking the red carpet at the 2025 Golden Globe Awards Video

Nicole Kidman walking the red carpet at the 2025 Golden Globe Awards

Nicole Kidman, nominated for her leading role in "Babygirl," greeted fans and photographers as she walked the carpet at the Golden Globes.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Before the news of her separation from Keith Urban broke, Nicole Kidman shared a heartfelt reflection about life’s unpredictability.

Weeks before the actress officially filed for divorce, Kidman subtly alluded in her Vogue interview to what appeared to be a cryptic preview of the split.

When asked about life in her 50s, she reflected, "How many times do you have to be taught that you think you know where your life is going and then it isn’t going in that direction?"

NICOLE KIDMAN FILES FOR DIVORCE FROM KEITH URBAN CITING ‘MARITAL DIFFICULTIES’

At the time of her late-August interview, the "Babygirl" star had not publicly confirmed her split.

By Oct. 8, when the Vogue piece was published, Kidman had already filed for divorce from Urban.

Nicole Kidman poses in a voluminous brown gown on a film set, under bright lights, featured on the cover of Vogue magazine.

Nicole Kidman reflected on life's unpredictability in a Vogue interview weeks before announcing her divorce from Keith Urban after 19 years of marriage. (Carlijn Jacobs/Vogue)

Following the high-profile split, Kidman shared a few social media posts.

Her most recent Instagram post thanked Vogue’s Anna Wintour and her team, offering a behind-the-scenes glimpse into her cover photo shoot.

Nicole Kidman in a bright green gown with flowing sleeves spreads her arms against a yellow background.

Nicole Kidman wears a Maison Margiela Artisanal 2025 gown with Cartier High Jewelry earrings for Vogue. (Carlijn Jacobs/Vogue)

Kidman also took to social media to debut a fresh hairstyle as she posed alongside her daughters—Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14—at a Paris Fashion Week event. She swapped her usual look for bangs, echoing the hairstyle of her "Big Little Lies" character.

NICOLE KIDMAN AND KEITH URBAN'S MARRIAGE BREAKDOWN ‘HASN’T BEEN A SECRET' AMONG INNER CIRCLE: REPORT

Nicole Kidman with her daughters Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret at the Chanel fashion show during Paris Fashion Week in October 2025.

(L-R) Sunday Rose Kidman Urban, Nicole Kidman and Faith Margaret Kidman-Urban attend the Chanel Womenswear Spring/Summer 2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on October 06, 2025. (Dominique Charriau/Getty Images)

The Academy Award–winning actress made a rare public appearance following the news of her split from the Australian country star at the amfAR Dallas Gala.

News of their separation broke Sept. 29, and Kidman filed for divorce one day later, on Sept. 30, according to court documents obtained by Fox News Digital.

Nicole Kidman poses in front of a large backdrop of the Hollywood Hills and sign, in a black-and-white photo.

Nicole Kidman wears a Valentino dress and tights in a monochrome image set against the iconic Hollywood Hills backdrop. (Carlijn Jacobs/Vogue)

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

In the court docs, Kidman cited "irreconcilable differences" and "marital difficulties" as the reasons for the split, and listed Sept. 30 as the couple’s date of separation. 

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman attend the Met Gala

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban were married for 19 years and have two daughters together. (Matt Winkelmeyer)

While fans were stunned, insiders close to them admitted it was "inevitable."

"It really hasn’t been a secret," a source told People, adding they "have been living separately for a while now."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban smile at awards show

The pair first met in 2005 and married a year later in June 2006. (Francis Specker)

"People close to Keith felt like the split was kind of inevitable," the source claimed.

The pair first met in 2005 and married a year later in June 2006. Their last known public appearance together was at a FIFA Club World Cup match in Nashville in June 2025.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.

Trending

Close modal

Continue