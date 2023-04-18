Expand / Collapse search
ENTERTAINMENT
Published

Nicolas Cage reflects on eating cockroaches twice in ‘Vampire’s Kiss’: ‘I’ll never do that again’

Cage currently stars in 'Renfield' as Count Dracula

Stephanie Giang-Paunon
By Stephanie Giang-Paunon | Fox News
Nicolas Cage and Nicholas Hoult on Dracula horror-comedy 'Renfield' Video

Nicolas Cage and Nicholas Hoult on Dracula horror-comedy 'Renfield'

Cage and Hoult talk reuniting on-screen and Cage shares the inspiration creating his Dracula.

Nicolas Cage went the extra mile for his role in "Vampire’s Kiss" by eating bugs.

The iconic Hollywood actor reflected on when he ate several cockroaches for the 1988 cult movie during an interview for his latest role as Count Dracula in "Renfield."

"Oh yeah, I ate it twice, because the director did it just to prank me," Cage, 59, told Yahoo! Entertainment.

"I'm not one to give advice, but [Nicholas Hoult] ate a potato bug, so he took it to another level."

Nicolas Cage reflected on when he ate several cockroaches for the 1988 cult movie "Vampire's Kiss" during an interview for his next role as Count Dracula in "Renfield."

Nicolas Cage reflected on when he ate several cockroaches for the 1988 cult movie "Vampire's Kiss" during an interview for his next role as Count Dracula in "Renfield." (Getty Images)

His "Renfield" co-star Nicholas Hoult, 33, responded, "The cockroach is worse than a potato bug I think … the cockroaches I got to eat in this were caramel."

While discussing their new vampire horror-comedy, both actors continued to debate which insects were worst to eat on set. 

Nicolas Cage and Nicholas Hoult discussed eating bugs during an interview for their movie "Renfield."

Nicolas Cage and Nicholas Hoult discussed eating bugs during an interview for their movie "Renfield." (Getty Images)

"Oh, but he ate a real potato bug, which is terrifying to me and so are cockroaches. I'll never do that again. I'm sorry I did it at all," Cage quipped.

However, Hoult found his bug-eating experience rather tasty compared to Cage’s in "Vampire’s Kiss."

"I had crickets that were actually quite yummy…they were salt and vinegar flavored or barbecue smoky flavored. They were fine," he said.

"The potato bug didn’t dry out so good and that tasted every bit of bug."

In the new film, Hoult portrays R.M. Renfield, who is Dracula’s vampire servant who dishes on insects to gain extra strength.

From left to right, Chris McKay, Adrian Martinez, Brandon Scott, Ben Schwartz, Shohreh Aghdashloo, Nicolas Cage and Nicholas Hoult attend the Universal Pictures' "Renfield" New York Premiere.

From left to right, Chris McKay, Adrian Martinez, Brandon Scott, Ben Schwartz, Shohreh Aghdashloo, Nicolas Cage and Nicholas Hoult attend the Universal Pictures' "Renfield" New York Premiere. (Getty Images)

Although Cage’s bug-eating days are over, he suggested that digesting insects has a benefit to solving world hunger.

"If you could get rid of your fear, your phobia of eating insects you could solve world starvation," he told the media outlet.

"High protein, no fat, excellent nutrients, abundance … they're everywhere. I mean, why not? But nope. Not going to happen."

Other "Renfield" cast members include Awkwafina, Ben Schwartz and Brandon Scott Jones. 

The storyline focuses on Hoult’s character being forced to procure Dracula’s prey and beckon at his every call while attempting to escape outside the shadows of his master.

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an Entertainment Writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.

