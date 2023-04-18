Nicolas Cage reflects on eating cockroaches twice in ‘Vampire’s Kiss’: ‘I’ll never do that again’

Nicolas Cage went the extra mile for his role in "Vampire’s Kiss" by eating bugs.

The iconic Hollywood actor reflected on when he ate several cockroaches for the 1988 cult movie during an interview for his latest role as Count Dracula in "Renfield."

"Oh yeah, I ate it twice, because the director did it just to prank me," Cage, 59, told Yahoo! Entertainment.

"I'm not one to give advice, but [Nicholas Hoult] ate a potato bug, so he took it to another level."

His "Renfield" co-star Nicholas Hoult, 33, responded, "The cockroach is worse than a potato bug I think … the cockroaches I got to eat in this were caramel."

While discussing their new vampire horror-comedy, both actors continued to debate which insects were worst to eat on set.

"Oh, but he ate a real potato bug, which is terrifying to me and so are cockroaches. I'll never do that again. I'm sorry I did it at all," Cage quipped.

However, Hoult found his bug-eating experience rather tasty compared to Cage’s in "Vampire’s Kiss."

"I had crickets that were actually quite yummy…they were salt and vinegar flavored or barbecue smoky flavored. They were fine," he said.

"The potato bug didn’t dry out so good and that tasted every bit of bug."

In the new film, Hoult portrays R.M. Renfield, who is Dracula’s vampire servant who dishes on insects to gain extra strength.

Although Cage’s bug-eating days are over, he suggested that digesting insects has a benefit to solving world hunger.

"If you could get rid of your fear, your phobia of eating insects you could solve world starvation," he told the media outlet.

"High protein, no fat, excellent nutrients, abundance … they're everywhere. I mean, why not? But nope. Not going to happen."

Other "Renfield" cast members include Awkwafina, Ben Schwartz and Brandon Scott Jones.

The storyline focuses on Hoult’s character being forced to procure Dracula’s prey and beckon at his every call while attempting to escape outside the shadows of his master.