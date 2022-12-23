Expand / Collapse search
'National Treasure 3' with Nicolas Cage gets major update from producer Jerry Bruckheimer

The last 'National Treasure' movie starring Cage came out in 2007

By Ashlyn Messier | Fox News
According to producer Jerry Bruckheimer, a third "National Treasure" movie is in the works. 

The first movie of the franchise came out in 2004, with Nicolas Cage leading the cast as Benjamin Franklin Gates. A second movie, "National Treasure: Book of Secrets" came out a few years later in 2007. 

Since then, a third movie has yet to be released, although there was a Disney+ series released in 2022 called "National Treasure: Edge of History" based on the movies.

NICOLAS CAGE EXPLAINS WHY HE LEFT HOLLYWOOD: ‘I DON’T KNOW IF I'D WANT TO GO BACK'

Producer Jerry Bruckheimer shared in a recent interview that a third "National Treasure" movie was in the works. 

While discussing the spinoff series with E! News, the producer revealed that a third movie was still an ongoing project. 

"We said we'd like to make another ‘National Treasure’ and they said, ‘Sure, let’s come up with a new cast," Bruckheimer told the outlet.

Although Cage is not in the television series, the third movie installment of the franchise is being developed with Cage back as the leading man. 

According to Jerry Bruckheimer, the third movie would bring Nicolas Cage back to his role as Benjamin Franklin Gates.

"At the same time, we were developing ‘National Treasure’ for the theaters with Nicolas Cage-which we still are. So, that's ongoing," Bruckheimer explained. 

Although there is no official release of the third movie as of now, it looks like fans can expect to see Cage on the big screen as Gates once again in the future. 

