'National Treasure 3' with Nicolas Cage gets major update from producer Jerry Bruckheimer

According to producer Jerry Bruckheimer, a third "National Treasure" movie is in the works.

The first movie of the franchise came out in 2004, with Nicolas Cage leading the cast as Benjamin Franklin Gates. A second movie, "National Treasure: Book of Secrets" came out a few years later in 2007.

Since then, a third movie has yet to be released, although there was a Disney+ series released in 2022 called "National Treasure: Edge of History" based on the movies.

NICOLAS CAGE EXPLAINS WHY HE LEFT HOLLYWOOD: ‘I DON’T KNOW IF I'D WANT TO GO BACK'

While discussing the spinoff series with E! News, the producer revealed that a third movie was still an ongoing project.

"We said we'd like to make another ‘National Treasure’ and they said, ‘Sure, let’s come up with a new cast," Bruckheimer told the outlet.

Although Cage is not in the television series, the third movie installment of the franchise is being developed with Cage back as the leading man.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS MOBILE APP TODAY

"At the same time, we were developing ‘National Treasure’ for the theaters with Nicolas Cage-which we still are. So, that's ongoing," Bruckheimer explained.

Although there is no official release of the third movie as of now, it looks like fans can expect to see Cage on the big screen as Gates once again in the future.