Nicki Minaj compares cancel culture in US to China after vaccine blowback: 'Don't ya'll see'

Rap artist Nicki Minaj slammed America’s cancel culture after she spoke out about her vaccine hesitancy and compared it to China's restrictions on residents and visitors from criticizing the country's leaders.

"I remember going to China and they were telling us you know, you cannot speak out against, you know, the people in power, there, etc," Minaj said in an Instagram Live video on Wednesday night.

"Don't y'all see that we are living now in that time where people will turn their back on you … but people will isolate you if you simply speak and ask a question."

Earlier this week, Minaj claimed on Twitter that a friend of her cousin’s in Trinidad became impotent after getting the coronavirus vaccine. Health officials, such as Dr. Anthony Fauci, later dismissed the comment as having "no basis."

Minaj then said on Wednesday that the Biden administration invited her to the White House to speak with Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy and Fauci about her vaccine hesitancy and questions concerning the shot.

"The White House has invited me & I think it’s a step in the right direction. Yes, I’m going. I’ll be dressed in all pink like Legally Blonde so they know I mean business. I’ll ask questions on behalf of the ppl who have been made fun of for simply being human," Minaj tweeted .

The Biden administration, however, later pushed back and said Minaj was invited to a phone call to discuss the vaccine, and not to an in-person meeting at the White House.

"As we have with others, we offered a call with Nicki Minaj and one of our doctors to answer questions she has about the safety and effectiveness of the vaccine," an official told Fox News.

Minaj posted a separate 14-minute Instagram video slamming the White House for its clarification, and saying she was in fact invited to the White House, but she told officials she’d rather not travel.

"Do y’all think I would go on the internet and lie about being invited to the f---ing White House? Like what? Do you guys see what is happening right now?" Minaj said in the Instagram video Wednesday.

She explained that she suggested some kind of public or private "live" video on social media instead of traveling to Washington, D.C., and that officials never rescinded their offer for her to go to the White House.

Minaj, who is not vaccinated, said she wants to do more research before getting the shots. Minaj revealed this week that she skipped attending the Met Gala over the weekend because of its vaccine requirement.

"They want you to get vaccinated for the Met. if I get vaccinated it won’t for the Met. It’ll be once I feel I’ve done enough research. I’m working on that now. In the meantime my loves, be safe. Wear the mask with 2 strings that grips your head & face. Not that loose one," she tweeted Monday .

