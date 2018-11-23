Nicki Minaj and NYPD hand out hundreds of Thanksgiving turkeys in Queens

Nicki Minaj returned to her former home borough of Queens on Wednesday to hand out hundreds of Turkeys for Thanksgiving.

The “Superbass” rapper was assisted by the NYPD in giving away the holiday birds in South Jamaica where fans lined up to take turkeys and selfies.

“Who says rappers don’t give back to the neighborhood they come from?” the 113th Precinct in Queens tweeted.

“@NICKIMINAJ came out and gave over 500 turkeys to the residents of South Jamaica.”

The artist showed her appreciation to the officers, later tweeting: “Thank you guys for holding us down.”

