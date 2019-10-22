Comedian Nick Kroll dismisses concerns that 'woke culture' is hurting comedy

Comedian Nick Kroll suggested he's not afraid that "woke culture" is hurting his work.

Earlier this month, "Joker" director Todd Phillips, who previously helmed films including "Old School" and "The Hangover" trilogy, said during an interview that he abandoned comedies because of the "woke culture."

“Go try to be funny nowadays with this woke culture,” Phillips said. “There were articles written about why comedies don’t work anymore — I’ll tell you why, because all the f---ing funny guys are like, ‘F--- this s---, because I don’t want to offend you.’”

Kroll, the creator of the Netflix animated series "Big Mouth," seemed unphased by Phillips' claims in an interview with The Daily Beast.

CNN'S JAKE TAPPER FACES BACKLASH FOR SUGGESTING HAWLEY'S ATTACK ON WASHINGTON POST WRITER WAS ANTI-SEMITIC

“I think that you can still talk about anything and be crazy and not feel too censored," Kroll said. "It’s a trickier time, but also we have a show where a boy sends a d--- pic to his cousin that he made out with. You can still do and say some pretty crazy, wild s---. But everybody approaches comedy differently and has different objectives and opinions inside of it. And we don’t always get it exactly right and there are people who are not always thrilled about how we are speaking about an issue."

He continued, "I’m of the opinion, personally, we have this ability to listen and communicate with the audience and hear what they have to say. And sometimes, I’m like, I don’t agree with you. And other times I’m like yeah, I hear you, we didn’t get that exactly right. We’ll do better. I’m here to evolve and adapt. And everybody goes and makes their own art and however they want to do it, god bless ‘em. And if they stop making it because it’s not the way they want to do it anymore, go ahead.”

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Kroll is known for his television appearances over the years including "The League," "Parks and Recreation," and his own sketch series "Kroll Show."

He also starred as Uncle Fester in the new animated movie "The Addams Family."