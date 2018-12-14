Nick Cannon calls out Wendy Williams for 'oops baby' comment

Nick Cannon is happy to be a dad to all his children.

The 38-year-old multi-hyphenate found himself defending his youngest son, Golden, after a recent appearance on "The Wendy Williams Show," during which the host called the 1-year-old an "oops baby." Cannon, who welcomed Golden with ex-girlfriend Brittany Bell in 2017, took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a sweet video of himself with his baby boy, writing, "no oops here."

"Got another Genius on my hands!!! The Golden Child! No oops over here @wendyshow LOL My guy is brilliant! Reading at the age of 1!! #Genius," he captioned the clip.

Cannon was discussing his Christmas plans during his "Wendy Williams Show" appearance, when he revealed that he's like "St. Nick" because of the many homes he'll be visiting over the holidays. "And then [you'll be going] to the oops baby," Williams said.

"The disrespect!" Cannon replied, laughing. "The oops baby?"

"You were only with the girl, it just happened," Williams tried to explain. Watch below.

Cannon couldn't help but gush about Golden during an April interview with ET, revealing that his kids with Mariah Carey, Moroccan and Monroe, have become quite the babysitters.

"They love hanging out with him, and it is almost like they are more concerned about him having fun than them having fun," he explained. "They are always trying to make them laugh, and he is walking now, so they are trying to get him all the toys."

"Watching that whole older sibling thing take place, they understand the responsibility of it. They understand that they can teach him things, so it is really cool," Cannon added.