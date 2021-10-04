New Kids on the Block announce 2022 stadium tour with Salt-N-Pepa, Rick Astley, En Vogue

Four massively popular groups from the late 1980s and early 1990s are joining forces for a massive 2022 stadium tour.

New Kids on the Block, Salt-N-Pepa, En Vogue and Rick Astley appeared on "The Kelly Clarkson Show" Monday to participate in her "Kelly-oke" medley where they confirmed that they’re all going on tour from May to July for a total of 55 performances in 54 all across the United States and Canada.

In the segment, they performed a medley of their hits such as "Step by Step," "Whatta Man," and "Hangin' Tough."

The boy band also announced the news on its Twitter soon after the appearance.

Variety reports that the show will be produced by Live Nation, billing itself as the "MixTape Tour 2022. The concerts will kick off in May in Cincinnati and conclude in July in Washington D.C.

The outlet reports that the show marks the second-ever "MixTape Tour" that New Kids on the Block and Salt-N-Pepa have gone on. In 2019, they toured under the same name for their 30th anniversary of NKOTB along with Naughty by Nature as well as Tiffany and Debbie Gibson.

"We had a blast out on the first MixTape Tour in 2019, and can’t wait to take it to another level with our fans on the MixTape Tour 2022," NKOTB singer Donnie Wahlberg said in a statement to Rolling Stone. "Just like a mixtape, these shows are going to take audiences through all the emotions. To be able to have Salt-N-Pepa come back and now also have the iconic and legendary Rick Astley and En Vogue join the tour… we could not be more excited. Let’s GO!"

The tour marks a return to stage for New Kids on the Block after taking a two-year break. However, they did return for a special one-off hometown stadium show at Fenway Park in August.