Donnie Wahlberg supports 11-year-old fan who was the victim of theft at a New Kids On the Block concert

Donnie Wahlberg shared a personal message of support with an 11-year-old boy who was the victim of theft after a recent New Kids On the Block concert.

The Boston native performed with his band at Fenway Park over the weekend where young fan Connor Stuart was in attendance. However, after leaving the concert, the night of his first-ever concert was ruined when a woman snatched the T-shirt from him and disappeared into the crowd near the MBTA.

According to NBC10 in Boston who spoke with the family, Stuart informed his mother and sister what happened and started to get teary-eyed over the incident. They tried to look for the culprit but she was nowhere to be found.

Fortunately, the 51-year-old heard about the situation after Stuart’s sister, Caitlin McArthur, shared the story on social media. It didn’t take long before the musician and reality TV star got in touch and sent Conner a video apologizing for the incident. The outlet notes that Wahlberg not only promised to meet Connor on his next visit to Boston but informed him that a "special care package" of merchandise from the band was on its way to make up for the lost t-shirt.

The crime was especially tragic for young Connor because New Kids On the Block holds a special meaning to him. His father used to play their music for him and his sister before he died a day after Connor turned two.

Speaking to WCVB, Connor’s mother, Sherri Stuart, expressed how grateful she was to the celebrity for reaching out to her son.

"Just to see his face when (Connor's sisters) showed him, it melted my heart even more," Sherri said.

She added: "As a mom, it makes me feel so much better that my kids can see firsthand that something bad can happen, but there are so many good people that will come in and try to rectify it for them."