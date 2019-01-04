Netflix releases first 'Carmen Sandiego' trailer for animated series starring Gina Rodriguez

There's a new Carmen Sandiego in town.

Netflix unveiled the first trailer, as well as announced the premiere date, for the forthcoming "Carmen Sandiego" animated series on Friday. The latest iteration -- starring Gina Rodriguez as the red coat-wearing criminal mastermind -- doesn't ask "WHERE is Carmen Sandiego," instead wants to know "WHO is Carmen Sandiego."

This time around, the story will take a look at Carmen's past and see the leading lady as a hero not a villain. "Stranger Things" star Finn Wolfhard also co-stars, voicing Carmen’s friend and partner-in-crime, Player.

The sneak peek begins with Carmen arriving at an academy for thieves and realizing that "stealing isn't a game. It harms people."

News of the project first surfaced in 2017, with the "Jane the Virgin" star attached.

Additionally, Rodriguez is also set to produce and star in a live-action film adaptation of the beloved computer game and media franchise, centering on the globe-trotting thief. Netflix has also acquired the rights to the project, which is being billed as a standalone adventure that will satisfy nostalgia for the beloved educational character while also introducing her to a new generation of fans.

"Carmen Sandiego" premieres Jan. 18 on Netflix.