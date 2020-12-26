Nashville blast draws reactions from Brad Paisley, Carrie Underwood, other country stars

Country music stars and Nashville's pro sports teams shared their reactions Christmas Day after a shocking explosion in the Tennessee capital interrupted what many expected to be a mostly quiet holiday with loved ones.

Those sharing their thoughts on social media included singers Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood, as well as Carly Pearce, Chris Janson and the band Old Dominion.

The NFL's Tennessee Titans, who call Nashville their home, and the NHL's Nashville Predators also expressed support for the city and its first responders.

Some used hashtags such as #NashvilleStrong and #TennesseeTough.

"Tough year for Nashville," Paisley wrote in an Instagram message. "Be safe everyone. #merrychristmas Duet with @kevinnealon."

Underwood focused on the holiday and first responders in her Twitter message.

"Merry Christmas everyone!" she wrote. "And a huge thank you to all the brave first responders in Nashville this morning."

Pearce was apparently upset by the images of the explosion that appeared in news reports.

"Sending all my love to Nashville this morning," she wrote. "These videos are absolutely terrifying. Such a horrific act, especially on Christmas morning."

Janson used a three-word tweet to express his thoughts: "Praying for Nashville."

The Tennessee Titans, who play just east of downtown Nashville in Nissan Stadium, tweeted: "Praying for our city and the first responders on the scene of the explosion this morning. Nashville has been through a lot this year. We'll bounce back together, stronger and tougher. #TennesseeTough"

The NHL's Nashville Predators also praised first responders and their other neighbors in the city. The team, which plays its hockey games in Bridgestone Arena in downtown Nashville, tweeted: "Thank you to the first responders and everyone helping our downtown friends and neighbors this morning. #NashvilleStrong."

In addition, the Music City Grand Prix tweeted: "Thoughts and prayers for Nashville. We are completely devastated by the horrific explosion downtown this morning. Thankful for the first responders on the scene this Christmas morning. #prayfornashville."

Nashville's Major League Soccer team, Nashville SC, tweeted its support for law enforcement and city residents, saying: "Our thoughts are with those affected by the explosion in Downtown Nashville this morning and with the first responders working tirelessly to keep our city safe. Now more than ever, #NGUOY (Never Giving Up On You)."

Actor Russell Crowe is a native of New Zealand, but he also tweeted his support for Nashville, saying: "Reading about Nashville. Thinking about all the golden hearted people of the great state of Tennessee this morning."

