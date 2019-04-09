Monty Python comedian Eric Idle's home evacuated after white powder was found in suspicious letter

Famed comedic actor Eric Idle and his family are reportedly safe after opening a suspicious package at their Los Angeles home that contained a white powder substance.

Police and firefighters were called to the 76-year-old Monty Python star’s home on the 3100 block of Floye Drive Monday evening. Someone in the residence reportedly opened a piece of mail and noticed a white substance spill out of its envelope. He or she called authorities who quickly evacuated the home and checked the scene for hazardous materials.

Fortunately, the Los Angeles Fire Department told Fox News that the substance was tested and found not to be hazardous. It's unclear at this time what the substance actually was. The LAFD said that two females were taken to the hospital just as a precaution but that there were no injuries. They would not confirm that the residence belongs to Idle or whether he was home at the time. Representatives for the star did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

Idle rose to fame as part of the legendary British comedy group. He is perhaps most famous for composing the song “Always Look on the Bright Side of Life,” which acted as the closing number to the film “Life of Brian.” In addition, he starred in the group's other movies “Monty Python and the Holy Grail” and “The Meaning of Life” before going on to write the Tony-winning Broadway musical “Spamalot.”