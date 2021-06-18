Monica Lewinsky offers HBO Max intern advice after email snafu: 'It gets better'

Monica Lewinsky had some kind words for an HBO Max intern after they had a rough day at work.

On Friday, a strange email was mistakenly sent to HBO Max subscribers with the subject line "Integration Test Email #1." The body of the email only read: "This template is used by integration tests only."

The streamer was quick to apologize for the email on Twitter and confirm that, "yes, it was the intern."

"No, really," the statement continued. "And we’re helping them through it."

MONICA LEWINSKY SETS SOCIAL MEDIA ABLAZE WITH ‘PERFECT’ RESPONSE TO ‘HIGH-RISK, LOW-REWARD’ QUESTION

Monica Lewinsky, famous for once being a White House intern during Bill Clinton's tenure in the Oval Office, also took to Twitter to wish the intern well.

"dear intern: it gets better," she wrote alongside a red heart emoji.

In reference to the now-iconic photo of herself donning a beret while standing next to Clinton, she added: "ps. don’t wear a beret for awhile, k?"

Lewinsky, 47, isn't the only one to have had fun with the snafu.

BILL CLINTON SAYS HE HAD AN AFFAIR WITH MONICA LEWINSKY TO ‘MANAGE MY ANXIETIES’: REPORT

"Lol if it turns out the HBO Max email goof is a stunt for a new show called Integration Test Email then congrats to the marketing team," wrote a subscriber. "In all seriousness though hugs to the soul whose having a tough night because of this goof — I promise you’ll bounce back. we’ve all made mistakes, this will make quite the story one day."

Director James Gunn joked that he hoped the ordeal was a new marketing technique for his upcoming show "Peacemaker."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Hoping the Integration Test Email #1 I just got from @hbomax is somehow the first step in extremely clever viral marketing for #Peacemaker," he said.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"Never empathised more with a stranger than with the intern who sent the HBO Max integration test email #1," yet another HBO Max subscriber wrote. "We’ve all done worse buddy."