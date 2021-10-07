Monica Lewinsky says Clinton scandal likely made her an 'anti-bullying advocate'

Monica Lewinsky's life would look very different had her path gone a different direction.

Lewinsky, now 48, famously had an affair with President Bill Clinton while he was in office, contributing to his impeachment proceedings when their tryst became public. She immediately drew public scrutiny and ire and has been the subject of discussions and jokes since the 1990s.

Now, Lewinsky has executive-produced the documentary "15 Minutes of Shame," which examines cancel culture and public shaming.

During a visit to "The Daily Show," Lewinsky explained why she was interested in the subject, despite being someone who was once on the receiving end.

"I think had my life unfolded differently and had there been a different path that allowed me to get back on a more normal developmental path or to get a job and move forward in life, I'm not 100% sure I'd be an anti-bullying advocate at the moment," she shared.

After attending graduate school, she continued, she realized she "couldn't run away from what happened," but that she had to "integrate it."

Lewinsky said it's "not easy" for her to examine public shaming in the way that she has for the sake of the documentary, but she finds it "important to do."

She added that when she receives positive feedback on her anti-bullying work, it's "worthwhile" to again examine her tumultuous past.

"15 Minutes of Shame" will hit HBO Max on Thursday.