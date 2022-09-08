Expand / Collapse search
ENTERTAINMENT
Published

'Monarch:' Trace Adkins wants Blake Shelton to play his 'stupid' younger brother

Adkins revealed he'd want the fellow country singer to play his 'stupid younger brother'

By Will Mendelson | Fox News
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for September 8

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for September 8

 Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here.

Country singer Trace Adkins opened up about starring on the upcoming country music drama television show "Monarch," which revolves around a dynasty of singers.

Trace Adkins' new show, "Monarch," premieres Sept. 11.

Trace Adkins' new show, "Monarch," premieres Sept. 11. (Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Adkins portrays Albie Roman alongside Susan Sarandon, who plays Dottie Cantrell Roman, in the series. And recently, at the FOX Entertainment Fall 2022 press day, Adkins mentioned another famous country singer with whom he'd like to star alongside.

"I think we should bring Blake Shelton, let him play my stupid younger brother," Adkins told Fox News Digital. "That's kind of what he is anyway."

Trace Adkins stars alongside Susan Sarandon in "Monarch."

Trace Adkins stars alongside Susan Sarandon in "Monarch." (Getty Images)

Recently, Adkins spoke about how despite the fact that his friend Shelton has had years of TV experience being a judge on "The Voice," he didn't go to him for acting help.

‘MONARCH’ STAR TRACE ADKINS SHARES THE REAL REASON HE DIDN'T ASK BLAKE SHELTON OR TIM MCGRAW FOR ACTING ADVICE

"Blake’s thing is a completely different animal," he said. "You can’t compare that stuff."

Little Big Town, Martina McBride and Shania Twain are also set to appear on the drama, which was created by Melissa London Hilfers and also stars country singer Caitlyn Smith.

Trace Adkins wants friend Blake Shelton to play his brother on "Monarch."

Trace Adkins wants friend Blake Shelton to play his brother on "Monarch." (Fox News)

"Monarch" debuts with a special two-night event, beginning Sunday, Sept. 11 on FOX.

