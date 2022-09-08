'Monarch:' Trace Adkins wants Blake Shelton to play his 'stupid' younger brother

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Country singer Trace Adkins opened up about starring on the upcoming country music drama television show "Monarch," which revolves around a dynasty of singers.

Adkins portrays Albie Roman alongside Susan Sarandon, who plays Dottie Cantrell Roman, in the series. And recently, at the FOX Entertainment Fall 2022 press day, Adkins mentioned another famous country singer with whom he'd like to star alongside.

"I think we should bring Blake Shelton, let him play my stupid younger brother," Adkins told Fox News Digital. "That's kind of what he is anyway."

Recently, Adkins spoke about how despite the fact that his friend Shelton has had years of TV experience being a judge on "The Voice," he didn't go to him for acting help.

‘MONARCH’ STAR TRACE ADKINS SHARES THE REAL REASON HE DIDN'T ASK BLAKE SHELTON OR TIM MCGRAW FOR ACTING ADVICE

"Blake’s thing is a completely different animal," he said. "You can’t compare that stuff."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Little Big Town, Martina McBride and Shania Twain are also set to appear on the drama, which was created by Melissa London Hilfers and also stars country singer Caitlyn Smith.

"Monarch" debuts with a special two-night event, beginning Sunday, Sept. 11 on FOX.