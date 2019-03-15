Miranda Lambert shocks audience by joining Maren Morris onstage

Maren Morris had surprises planned for her Ryman Auditorium show in Nashville Wednesday night: Miranda Lambert and songwriter Natalie Hemby. The trio performed two songs including "Virginia Bluebell," a deep cut from Lambert's "Revolution" album.

"I love Maren Morris. She's a bada--!" Lambert told a shocked crowd, praising her fellow Texan.

Hemby co-wrote "Virginia Bluebell" with Lambert and also co-wrote Morris' "I Wish I Was," the next song they performed, from Morris' acclaimed debut album, "Hero."

"It says in the chorus of that song, 'I'm not the hero in this story.' I just think about the headspace I was in the day I wrote that song, where I'm basically having to end a relationship and be the bad guy and how far I've come since that day," Morris told Taste of Country Nights in 2016. That song is the reason she named her first album "Hero."

Morris just released her sophomore project, "Girl," on March 8 and is now touring it on her "Girl: The World Tour" that will be traveling the United States this spring with special guests Cassadee Pope and RaeLynn at select dates.

Lambert returned to the stage for Morris' grand finale on Wednesday, her debut single "My Church." This is the second time that Lambert has popped up at random in recent weeks — she made a surprise appearance at a Dierks Bentley show in February, one month after surprise marrying an NYPD police officer, Brendan Mcloughlin.