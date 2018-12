It’s out with the old and in with the new at Victoria’s Secret.

Jasmine Tookes is the hot new “angel” appearing on the cover of the lingerie giant’s catalog.

Shanina Shaik, the Aussie beauty who dates Tyson Beckford, will also be walking in the show in London on Dec. 9.

The company is replacing Miranda Kerr, who has “graduated” from the angels team.

Click here for more from the New York Post.