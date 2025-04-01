Millie Bobby Brown, Kim Kardashian kick off spring in their bikinis: PHOTOS

Millie Bobby Brown

"The Electric State" star Millie Bobbie Brown shared some photos of herself posing next to the ocean in a blue string bikini with white frills and a floral design on it. She paired the look with sunglasses, small hoop earrings and flowing white shorts with flowers on them.

In the post, which she captioned, "sunset swims," the "Enola Holmes" actress can be seen with wet hair and holding a can of Florence by Mills Iced Coffee.

"GORGEOUS AS ALWAYS," one fan wrote in the comments section, while another added "SLAY QUEEENNN."

Her "Stranger Things" co-star, Noah Schnapp, popped into the comments section to write, "Ur so perf," while Paris Hilton chimed in with "#Sliving in Paradise."

Kristin Cavallari

"This little piggy went to Miami," Kristin Cavallari captioned a recent Instagram post featuring a carousel of photos from her getaway in Miami.

In the first photo of the post, Cavallari can be seen posing on a balcony in a black, ribbed string bikini and sunglasses. The rest of the photos featured Cavallari hanging out with her friends during a night out.

"What workouts do you do? You look amazing!" one fan wrote in the comments section. Another wrote, "Proof that we just get hotter with age," and a third added, "abs are abing."

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian posted a series of photos on Instagram of herself soaking in the sun in a gray bikini top and matching cover-up over her bottoms, captioning the post, "Spring Break."

While it is unclear where the 44-year-old reality star is spending her spring break, a balcony with an ocean view can be seen behind Kardashian in one of the photos.

Her fans quickly took to the comments section with positive comments, with one writing, "I LOVE YOU," and another calling her "Mother!"

Jana Kramer

Jana Kramer posted a series of photos from March on her Instagram as she reflected on the past month.

"March quickly reminded me that things can change on a dime so be incredibly grateful for exactly where you’re at in the moment. A lesson in not letting stress steal your present because it always works out…so enjoy every minute," she wrote, adding she is ready to enter "April not fearing what's next."

The carousel of photos included two pictures of Kramer in her bikini. In one of them, the "One Tree Hill" star can be seen posing in front of the ocean in a black and white bathing suit with a cover-up over it; in the other, she is lying on a lounge chair and soaking up the sun.

The other photos feature Kramer spending time and laughing with her three children as well as cuddling with her husband, Allan Russell.

Sabrina Carpenter

Sabrina Carpenter posted a series of photos on her Instagram from her recent Italian vacation, including some of her lounging on a boat in her swimsuit. In the photos, she is wearing a bright yellow bikini, which can be seen underneath a pink floral cover-up top and blue floral skirt.

In one of the photos, the singer can be seen posing on the boat with her arms in the air and the city behind her.

"Olive oil," she captioned the post, which also featured photos of her in a sheer blue dress, laughing with friends, the beautiful scenery and a video of her jumping off a bridge into the water below.

"She is working late cause she is having fun in Italy," one fan wrote in the comments section. Another added, "She’s so mother," while a third wrote, "ITALY LOOKS SO GOOD ON YOU BABE."