Millie Bobby Brown unveils new married name, one year after tying the knot with Jon Bon Jovi's son

Millie Bobby Brown is telling everyone to "drop" Bobby and Brown from her name, after marrying Jake Bongiovi.

While promoting season 5 of "Stranger Things" with her co-star and godfather of her daughter, Noah Schnapp, the 21-year-old actress revealed she has changed her name since getting married.

The interviewer for YouTube's VT channel quizzed Schnapp on Brown's full name.

"Millie Bonnie Brown," Schnapp said confidently, before Brown said he was wrong.

"Millie Bonnie Bobby Brown Bongiovi," he then guessed, before Millie told him to "drop the Bobby."

"Drop the Bobby. Drop the Brown. It’s just Millie Bonnie Bongiovi," the star said.

"That’s it."

Brown and Bongiovi announced their engagement in April 2023 and tied the knot in May 2024. Brown was 20 at the time, and Bongiovi was 22, which sparked some online controversy.

"I understood I was young – I know that, I truly just can’t say it enough. When you meet that person, you know it," Brown said during a cover story for British Vogue's December issue .

The young couple welcomed their daughter via adoption this summer. During an appearance on the "Smartless" podcast , Brown revealed it's been a "thing" for her to be a young mother.

"My mom actually had her first child at 21, and my dad was 19," she said. "This has been my thing since before I met Jake. I wanted to be a mom just like the way my mom was to me."

Brown told Vogue that her adoption journey has been nothing short of amazing.

"It’s been a beautiful, amazing journey – she’s taught us so much already. Perspective is a huge thing. The smaller things in life are so much more precious. Our days are filled with lots of cuddles and laughter and love. It’s just endless joy," she said.

Brown told Vogue that she and her husband split parental duties 50%.

"We are 50-50 on everything. That’s why I’m so grateful to have partnered with him in this life – he is just the most amazing dad," she said.

Brown lives on a farm in Georgia with her husband, who is also Jon Bon Jovi's son.

In February, Brown did an interview with Vanity Fair and admitted that she remains mostly offline and did not choose the farm life to be a "trad wife" influencer, which is a shortened version of a "traditional wife." Trad wives are a subculture of women who believe in clear gender roles and share their homemaker lifestyle on social media, which often involves living on a homestead and making food from scratch.

"I’m not doing it [farm life] for the aesthetic. I’m doing it because I love it. There are maybe some trad wives out there doing it because it seems wholesome, but it is not. If you’re not picking up horse s--- or washing a cow with your bare hands, then that life is not made for you. At all," Brown said.

Although the lifestyle is chaotic, Brown would not have it any other way.

"You think animals are peaceful. You think the South is peaceful. You think this place is peaceful. But there’s so much chaos. My animals are loud, and it’s messy, and my dogs are crazy. And there is, you know, laughter and a lot of passion and excitement, and it is a very vibrant place. There is so much chaos, and that is where I thrive," she said.

