All is fair in love and war when it comes to celebrity press tours. At least, that's what history has taught us.

From Tom Cruise jumping on Oprah Winfrey's couch while promoting "War Of The Worlds" in 2005 to Joaquin Phoenix's announcement he was quitting acting to become a rapper during his 2008 press tour for" Two Lovers," stars have been known to flip the switch during on-camera interviews.

Most recently, Millie Bobbie Brown, who stars in the new film "Damsel," faced criticism for revealing she often writes bad reviews on forums like Yelp.

Dakota Johnson raised eyebrows after seeming disinterested while promoting her film "Madame Web," which she has not yet watched.

This type of behavior can garner mixed reactions from fans, according to experts.

"Controversial press tours bring massive attention that either nukes a movie's box office opening or rings up serious cash based solely on how fans react," Eric Schiffer, chairman of Reputation Management Consultants, said.

"Dakota's film comments were one of the reasons it went down in flames," he added. "Millie Bobby Brown's negative reviews and calling herself a ‘Karen,’ won't materially hurt her film because it's on brand with fans who love her authenticity and truth."

Sabina Hitchen, a longtime publicity strategist for Press for Success, told Fox News Digital that while controversial behavior can often be "calculated" in Hollywood, it can "damage a celebrity's reputation."

"Sometimes celebrities can generate significant buzz for themselves and their films with certain comments and behaviors, and controversy in Hollywood is often calculated, but all of this can backfire," she said. "In today's media landscape, authenticity, connection and relatability are key. While controversial comments may generate headlines, they can also damage a celebrity's reputation and impact the success of their projects.

"When managing celebrity behavior in the media, it’s important to teach them to try to strike a balance between sharing who they are and how they feel freely while remembering that, like most of us, they need to be professional at work."

During an episode of the "Table Manners with Jessie and Lennie Ware" podcast last week, Brown admitted she uses a "fake name" to write reviews on various businesses, a comment that sparked mixed reactions among fans.

"I think it's important, you know?" she said. "Here's the thing. My whole life is people criticizing me. So, I'm going to give it back to you sometimes, you know? I don't like ordering something and it not being in the bag.

"I'm a Karen. … I'm a very woke Karen. I'm a woke Karen. But I definitely, you know, I do think it's important to know where you got — where you went wrong and always room for improvement."

Brown's movie ended up being Netflix's most watched title of the week from March 11-17, according to Variety.

However, Johnson's "Madame Web" earned only $26.2 million over the six-day holiday weekend from its premiere on Valentine's Day to Presidents Day, Variety reported.

During an appearance on Magic FM in February, Johnson revealed she "hadn't actually seen" the movie.

"I probably won't – I don't know when I'll see it," Johnson said. "Someday. I don't like to [watch my own movies]. For me, it’s a way to not have, like, an existential crisis. Not watching my movies is like self-care."

Despite the controversial comments, a brand expert said Johnson's "unhinged" press tour didn't actually cause the film's "epic flop."

Public relations expert Doug Eldridge of Achilles PR weighed in on whether Johnson's press tour had ultimately contributed to the failure of "Madame Web."

"The lack of critical and commercial success of this film does not fall squarely on Dakota's shoulders," Eldridge previously told Fox News Digital. "There is a recent string of superhero movies, which have fallen flat at the box office for reasons beyond mere PR missteps by their stars.

"The Rock [actor Dwayne Johnson] is arguably the largest draw at the international box office, yet ‘Black Adam' was dead on arrival. Similarly, in an ever-expanding superhero lexicon, ‘Captain Marvel,’ ‘Morbius' and ‘Blood Shot’ are just a few of the titles which never found their foothold, as the market for capes and tights is getting increasingly crowded and less appealing to the broader viewing audience.

"That said, stars play a significant role in the media rollout of any film, but they are only one piece of the larger puzzle."