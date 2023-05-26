Mike Tindall complains about King Charles coronation: 'Quite frustrating'

Mike Tindall, Princess Anne's son-in-law, is speaking out about his seat at King Charles' coronation that took place on May 6.

Mike, who is married to Charles' niece Zara Tindall, shared a recap on the historic ceremony on his "The Good, The Bad and The Rugby" podcast.

"You're in the hottest spot, but it was all happening just around the corner of wall that you can’t see!" Tindall said, adding a laugh. "You do have a front-row seat."

Mike did not actually sit in the front-row. Mike and Zara sat beside her brother, Peter Phillips, in the row behind Prince Harry, Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice. The actual front-row was reserved for Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, Prince Edward and Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh.

Mike, like several other attendees in Westminster Abbey, watched the coronation ceremony on televisions mounted on the walls.

"It was unbelievable to be sat where we were," Mike continued. "Quite frustrating that you couldn’t see around the corner, but you had the TV there. And obviously everything that went on sort of back and front. It’s one of those moments."

"I think the best bit of the day was the six and half hours of military footmen that were in the Buckingham Palace backyard, and they did three cheers for the King — it was like whoa, goose pimples," he continued.

In November, Mike opened up about the first time he met his wife, the late Queen Elizabeth’s granddaughter, Zara Phillips.

On an episode of the reality TV show, "I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!" Tindall revealed that he met Phillips at the Manly Wharf Bar during the 2003 Rugby World Cup in Australia.

"I was at the World Cup, she was out watching," he shared. "I got dropped from the semi-final. I was pissed off and so I went for a beer with another guy who got dropped and a guy who was over [in Sydney]. They'd met her before and they introduced us and then got chatting."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Tindall shared that he and Zara meshed well during their first outing together.

"First actual date, just went out for lunch locally. And ended up being quite a boozy one," Tindall shared. "Then we figured out that we both quite like getting smashed. It was a good start."

Owen Warner, a contestant on the U.K. reality TV show, asked, "So if you never got dropped you never would have met her?"

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Best decision of Clive Woodward's life," Mike replied, referring to the former Team England rugby coach.