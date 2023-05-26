Expand / Collapse search
Royals
Published

Mike Tindall complains about King Charles coronation: 'Quite frustrating'

The monarch of Britain was crowned on May 6

By Janelle Ash | Fox News
King Charles III gears up for coronation Video

King Charles III gears up for coronation

Greg Palkot reports on the preparations of the coronation of King Charles III.

Mike Tindall, Princess Anne's son-in-law, is speaking out about his seat at King Charles' coronation that took place on May 6.

Mike, who is married to Charles' niece Zara Tindall, shared a recap on the historic ceremony on his "The Good, The Bad and The Rugby" podcast. 

"You're in the hottest spot, but it was all happening just around the corner of wall that you can’t see!" Tindall said, adding a laugh. "You do have a front-row seat." 

Mike Tindall

Mike Tindall revealed he could not see King Charles' coronation. (Photo by David M. Benett)

Mike did not actually sit in the front-row. Mike and Zara sat beside her brother, Peter Phillips, in the row behind Prince Harry, Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice. The actual front-row was reserved for Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, Prince Edward and Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh.

Mike, like several other attendees in Westminster Abbey, watched the coronation ceremony on televisions mounted on the walls.

"It was unbelievable to be sat where we were," Mike continued. "Quite frustrating that you couldn’t see around the corner, but you had the TV there. And obviously everything that went on sort of back and front. It’s one of those moments."

Zara and Mike Tindall

Zara and Mike Tindall wed in 2010 and share three children.  (Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images)

"I think the best bit of the day was the six and half hours of military footmen that were in the Buckingham Palace backyard, and they did three cheers for the King — it was like whoa, goose pimples," he continued.

In November, Mike opened up about the first time he met his wife, the late Queen Elizabeth’s granddaughter, Zara Phillips.

On an episode of the reality TV show, "I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!" Tindall revealed that he met Phillips at the Manly Wharf Bar during the 2003 Rugby World Cup in Australia. 

Zara and Peter Phillips

Mike Tindall and Zara Phillips sat by her brother, Peter, at King Charles' coronation. (Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

"I was at the World Cup, she was out watching," he shared. "I got dropped from the semi-final. I was pissed off and so I went for a beer with another guy who got dropped and a guy who was over [in Sydney]. They'd met her before and they introduced us and then got chatting."

Tindall shared that he and Zara meshed well during their first outing together.

"First actual date, just went out for lunch locally. And ended up being quite a boozy one," Tindall shared. "Then we figured out that we both quite like getting smashed. It was a good start."

Mike Tindall and Zara Tindall in 2023

Mike Tindall and Zara Phillips first met at the 2003 Rugby World Cup. (Photo by Max Mumby)

Owen Warner, a contestant on the U.K. reality TV show, asked, "So if you never got dropped you never would have met her?"

"Best decision of Clive Woodward's life," Mike replied, referring to the former Team England rugby coach.

The couple became engaged in 2010 and wed the following year. They share three children: Mia, 8, Lena, 4, and Lucas, 1.

Janelle Ash is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital.

