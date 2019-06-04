Mika Brzezinski posts video of her exercising while Scarborough teases her on scooter

MSNBC host Joe Scarborough isn't just co-host Mika Brzezinski's husband, he's her personal trainer, she joked in an Instagram post published on Tuesday.

"[Joe] is not only my co-host & husband... He also dabbles in personal training (whether I like it or not)," she said, captioning a video of her running while he rode alongside with a scooter.

The video showed Brzezinski running while Scarborough seemed to tease her over her performance. At the end of the video, Brzezinski asked Scarborough if she was fast enough during the run. "Not quite," he responded, as the two rode on Scarborough's scooter.

MSNBC'S MIKA BRZEZINSKI CHALLENGES RED SOX PLAYERS WHO VISITED WHITE HOUSE: 'STICK WITH YOUR TEAM'

Brzezinski commented that she liked to run along, prompting Scarborough to advise her to follow his "guidelines" to make her a better runner.

"It's not easy being a fitness icon," Scarborough joked at the beginning of the video. The video appeared to be an attempt by Brzezinski to promote an article she wrote for NBC's "Know Your Value."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"You can read more about my complicated relationship with exercise now on knowyourvalue.com!" she said on her Instagram post.

The two MSNBC hosts, who wed at the end of 2018, have become some of the most vocal critics of President Trump. In 2017, the president himself took aim at the co-hosts and couple, saying that he turned them away from Mar-a-Lago around New Year's Eve.