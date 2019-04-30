Mika Brzeninski dismisses Joe Biden allegations: 'I refuse to give it any more time'

Mika Brzezinski has had enough with women's allegations against former Vice President Joe Biden.

The “Morning Joe” co-host kicked off Tuesday’s show by declaring herself “done” with the controversy surrounding the ex-VP being accused by a number of women of inappropriate touching.

Brzezinski particularly took aim at Democrat and former candidate for lieutenant governor in Nevada Lucy Flores, who penned a piece for the New York Times arguing Biden’s recent apologies to women have not been sufficient.

“Not a villain. Not an unlikable person. Not a sexual harasser or assaulter. But also, as Anita Hill recently found out, not exactly sorry, either,” Flores wrote of Biden, before detailing her experience after making an allegation against him.

I’m done. You guys can continue to talk about this, I won’t. I refuse to give it any more time. — Mika Brzezinski on the continuing conversation about accusations made against former Vice President Joe Biden

The Democrat also defended Biden in the piece, ultimately stating: “Ultimately though, the easiest way to fairly assess whether or not someone has truly learned, evolved, and atoned, is to watch their actions. Because when people show you who they are, we should believe them.”

But Brzezinski was still heated on the MSNBC set this morning.

“I can promise you, I know Joe Biden, he went up behind her and took a deep breath because he was about to go on stage,” she said, referencing Flores accusation against the former vice president.

“I want to explain that because there’s a woman who accuses him of smelling her hair – he’s not interested in your hair. Okay? He was going on stage, he took a deep breath before he went on stage and you took it deeply personally, and now you’re writing a New York Times op-ed about it demanding an apology?

“This, once again, is completely ridiculous, and the rest of America thinks it’s ridiculous, too.

“I’m done. You guys can continue to talk about this, I won’t. I refuse to give it any more time.”

Earlier this month, Brezezinski defended Biden from the allegations in another fiery segment.

“There’s a lot of things I know about Joe Biden– I’ve known him for a long time — he is extremely affectionate extremely flirtatious in a completely safe way,” she said at the time.

“I am sure that somebody can misconstrue something he’s done. But as much as I can know what’s in anyone’s heart, I don’t think there is bad intent on his part at all.”

Commenting on the allegations on “Good Morning America” Monday, Biden said it is his “responsibility to be more sensitive” going forward.

“I have almost thought that part of leadership, part of politics, is listening to people, making them feel comfortable, letting them know I hear them and I empathize with them,” he said.

“It’s my responsibility to be more sensitive to whether or not someone wants me to reassure them, or wants to say hello, or wants to show affection.”