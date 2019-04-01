MSNBC's Mika Brzezinski defends Joe Biden after allegations he acted inappropriately

MSNBC’s Mika Brzezinski is defending a different Joe.

Brzezinski, who co-hosts “Morning Joe” with her husband, former GOP congressman Joe Scarborough, came to the defense of ex-Vice President Joe Biden on Monday.

Biden has been forced to deny allegations in recent days that he acted inappropriately toward Nevada lieutenant governor candidate Lucy Flores during a 2014 campaign event.

Flores alleged in an article Friday that Biden "plant[ed] a big slow kiss on the back of my head." In a statement shortly afterward, a Biden spokesperson denied that the vice president or his staff had been aware that Flores was uncomfortable.

On Monday’s show, Brzezinski stood up for Biden, saying she has “known him for a long time.”

“There’s a lot of things I know about Joe Biden– I’ve known him for a long time — he is extremely affectionate extremely flirtatious in a completely safe way,” she said.

“I am sure that somebody can misconstrue something he’s done. But as much as I can know what’s in anyone’s heart, I don’t think there is bad intent on his part at all.”

Biden defended himself from the allegations over the weekend in a statement.

"In my many years on the campaign trail and in public life, I have offered countless handshakes, hugs, expressions of affection, support and comfort," the statement read.

"And not once -- never -- did I believe I acted inappropriately. If it is suggested I did so, I will listen respectfully. But it was never my intention."

Biden added: "I may not recall these moments the same way, and I may be surprised at what I hear. But we have arrived at an important time when women feel they can and should relate their experiences, and men should pay attention. And I will.”