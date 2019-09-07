Expand / Collapse search
Mick Jagger, Donald Sutherland blast Donald Trump at film festival

By Jessica Napoli | Fox News
While presenting their new film, "The Burnt Orange Heresy," at the Venice Film Festival on Saturday, Mick Jagger and Donald Sutherland spoke extensively about their dislike for President Donald Trump.

The Rolling Stones frontman, 76, blasted Trump for "tearing apart" America and not working hard enough to combat climate change.

"The U.S. should be the world leader in environmental control but now it has decided to go the other way," he said, per THR.

Jagger went on to slam Trump for dropping out of the Paris Agreement. “We are in a very difficult situation at the moment, especially in the U.S., where all the environmental controls that were put in place — that were just about adequate — have been rolled back by the current administration so much that they are being wiped out,” he said.

Jagger also commented on the activists who were that the festival to protest climate change, anti-immigration policies and the cruise ship problem in the famed Italian city.

Actors Claes Bang, from left, Elizabeth Debicki, Mick Jagger or Donald Sutherland pose for photographers upon arrival for the photo call of the film 'The Burnt Orange Heresy' (Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

“I’m absolutely behind that,” Jagger said of the protesters. “I’m glad they’re doing that because they’re the ones who are going to inherit the planet.”

Jagger's co-star Sutherland, 84, chimed in with, “Mick is right when he said the reforms that were instituted during the Obama administration were barely adequate, and now they’re being torn about."

“When you’re my age, when you’re 85 years old and you have children and grandchildren, you will leave them nothing if we don’t vote those people out of office in Brazil, in London, in Washington,” continued Sutherland, referencing Jair Bolsonaro and Boris Johnson. “They are ruining the world. We have contributed to the ruination of it, but they are ensuring it.”

Jagger added that he believes societal values have changed -- “We are going through a very strange time at the minute. And when you live at a strange time you know it’s a strange time but you don’t know what’s going to happen. Values are different. There’s more polarization and less civility.”