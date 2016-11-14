Michael Moore storms Trump Tower demanding meeting with president-elect

Michael Moore showed up at Trump Tower this weekend demanding a meeting with President-elect Donald Trump.

The documentary filmmaker live-streamed his attempt to meet with Trump on Facebook saying he was joining those protesting the "racist, sociopath."

"I’m going to join the people who've formed a protest of this racist, sociopath on his way to the White House," Moore said in his Facebook live video.

The 62-year-old attempted to enter Trump Tower around 1:00 p.m. Saturday. He was told by building security he would need to go to the back of the line and wait to be searched before entering.

"I came last Saturday and talked to Kellyanne Conway," Moore told a woman who asked if he was going to meet with Trump, Breitbart reported.

Moore managed to make his way to the fourth floor before being turned away by Secret Service.

Before leaving the building, he left a note for Trump with the doorman.

"Mr. Trump. I'm here. I want to talk to you," the note read.