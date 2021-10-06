'Batman' star Michael Keaton says he still fits in suit 30 years later: ‘Svelte as ever, same measurements’

It’s not Keto, it’s Michael Keaton.

The "Batman" star, 70, is set to reprise his role as the caped crusader in the upcoming DC Comics film, "The Flash," which will see the superhero – played by Ezra Miller – encroach multiple time travels. It will also feature different variations of Batman from any given era.

Keaton joined "The Late Show" with Stephen Colbert on Tuesday and told the host that believe it or not – 30 years later he still fits the same suit he donned in the 1989 installment.

The actor said his physique is "svelte as ever," and maintained that he’s roughly the "same dimensions, same fitting" as he was when he donned the black costume in 1989, then again in 1992’s "Batman Returns."

Ben Affleck is also set to make an appearance in the new "Flash" as his version of Batman and Keaton said it was "great" to give his suit its last hoorah.

"I don’t know how many there are, like 77 Batmans," he quipped. "They think they should form their own union."

Meanwhile, "Batman & Robin" actor, George Clooney also made recent comments about his own 1997 portrayal of Bruce Wayne – telling Variety that he believed the franchise was "destroyed" after his rendition so much so that he forbids his wife, Amal Clooney, from even watching it.

"There are certain films I just go, ‘I want my wife to have some respect for me,’ " Clooney explained. He also added that he would be concerned about the reaction from the couple’s twins, Alexander and Ella, should they want to give it a peek.

"It’s bad when your 4-year-old kid goes, ‘This sucks,’" Clooney quipped. "That could be painful."

"The Flash" is set to hit on theaters Nov. 4, 2022.