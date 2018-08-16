Michael Caine reveals meaning behind 'Inception' ending

Michael Caine says his scenes in “Inception” are the real deal.

The British actor recalled speaking with director Christopher Nolan about his place in the mind-bending 2010 movie.

“When I got the script of ‘Inception,’ I was a bit puzzled by it, and I said to him, ‘I don’t understand where the dream is,’” Caine admitted to Esquire.

The 85-year-old star added, “I said, ‘When is it the dream and when is it reality?’ He said, ‘Well, when you’re in the scene it’s reality.’”

MILO VENTIMIGLIA SAYS JENNIFER LOPEZ WANTED 'ONLY' HIM FOR MOVIE ROLE

Caine continued, “So, get that — if I’m in it, it’s reality. If I’m not in it, it’s a dream.”

The Hollywood veteran appears at the end of the film when protagonist Dom Cobb — played by Leonardo DiCaprio — is reunited with his loved ones.

The movie doesn't show if a spinning top on a table eventually falls. If it did, according to the film's plot, that would mean the scene was real.