Meghan Markle’s half-sister Samantha spent Thanksgiving with their father after pleading Duchess of Sussex to heal rift

Meghan Markle’s estranged half-sister Samantha spent Thanksgiving with their father Thomas after she failed to reconnect with the Duchess of Sussex.

The 53-year-old took to Twitter over the weekend to share photos of her posing with the 74-year-old former Hollywood lighting director.

“Had a fantastic birthday and Thanksgiving with my dad!” captioned Samantha in one of the selfies, as reported by UK’s Daily Mail.

In a separate photo, Samantha boasted about the close, loving bond she shared with her father.

"Dad's are special! I love my dad more than anyone in the world!"

The photos come on the heels of Samantha's interview with The Sun last month, in which she told the outlet that she wanted Markle, who is expecting her first child with husband Prince Harry, “to be happy,” but also urged her to include their father in her pregnancy.

“It just makes everything that happened over the last year disappear. I want Meghan to be happy and calm and have peace. Everybody needs to be positive,” said Samantha. “I would hope that — for the sake of the baby, the family, the world and my dad — that leaving him out of the statement was not intentional.”

On October 15th, the royal family announced the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be welcoming their first child in spring 2019. The statement added that Markle’s mother, Doria Ragland, was “very happy” and looking forward to welcoming her first grandchild — but made no mention of Thomas.

“I hope my dad is included at a proper time. If he is excluded, I won’t be happy. It is in the best interest of the baby for my dad to be included,” said Samantha. “A baby changes everything and softens everyone. I would only hope that there would be some adjustment or some way of including him.”

She added that it’s time to “just work toward a positive joyous new life in the world.”

Since Meghan and Prince Harry's May 19 nuptials, Thomas and Samantha have done several interviews slamming the royal family and the Duchess for their actions.

Thomas claimed the royal family shunned him after the staged paparazzi photo debacle just days before the royal wedding.