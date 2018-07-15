Meghan Markle's dad believes his daughter is 'terrified' adjusting to new life, calls royal family 'outdated'

Meghan Markle’s father Thomas Markle claimed his daughter is “terrified” adjusting her life as the Duchess of Sussex and accused the “outdated” royal family of placing too much pressure on the former actress.

In an interview with The Sun on Sunday, Markle said he can see the fear in Meghan’s eyes ever since the former “Suits” actress was placed in the spotlight and began her duties as part of the royal family.

“My thing about my daughter right now is that I think she is terrified. I see it in her eyes, I see it in her face and I see it in her smile,” the 73-year-old told The Sun. “I’ve seen her smile for years. I know her smile. I don’t like the one I’m seeing now.”

Markle said he sees a “pained smile” plastered on the newlywed’s face in photos and speculated whether it may have been a “couple of bad days.”

“I don’t know. It really worries me. I think she’s under too much pressure,” he added.

Markle was forced to skip out on his daughter’s wedding on May 19 after he underwent emergency surgery for his heart issue just days before the 36-year-old said “I do” to Prince Harry. He initially pulled out of attending the wedding after a report revealed he sold staged paparazzi photos.

On Sunday, he slammed the royal family and said he was being shunned because of the photo scandal. Markle said it doesn’t make sense that he’s being left in the dark because “half of Great Britain” profits off photos of Meghan and Harry.

“Anyone who makes a profit off the Royal Family becomes shunned. But I could have made well over $100,000 by just doing a talk show,” he said.

He continued, “So if I moved to London and started selling cups with my daughter’s face on, would they shun me? The Royal Family is living by rules that are outdated.”

Markle said he’s already apologized to the royal family.

“I honestly think that if the Queen took the time to think that she would not see me because I did some stupid photographs. That is ridiculous,” he said.

Markle also called the royal family’s dress code “ridiculous.”

“Meghan seems like something out of an old movie. Why in 2018 are we dressing like the 1930s? Why do they have to cover their knees?” Markle questioned. “I’m not blaming Harry or anyone but they are following rules that don’t make sense to me. They are no less human than anybody else. God knows, I feel sorry for them, for not being able to show emotion.”

Meghan’s mother, Daria Ragland, was the only family member to attending the royal wedding after the drama surrounding Markle. Ragland sat by herself during the ceremony, which Markle criticized the royal family for.

“I thought it was wrong to have Doria seated by herself,” he said. “There was no reason why she couldn’t have been with the royals.”

Meghan and Harry, 33, recently made their first official visit to Ireland. The Duchess of Sussex also attended Wimbledon with Kate Middleton for the women’s singles final match on Saturday.