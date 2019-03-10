Meghan Markle to lose another staffer as aide plans to quit after birth of royal baby

Another one bites the dust: Meghan Markle is losing yet another palace staffer.

The Duchess of Sussex's assistant private secretary, Amy Pickerill, is quitting after the birth of Markle and Prince Harry's royal baby in April, People reports.

The exit is said to be an amicable one, as Pickerill will reportedly move abroad after resigning.

“They will stay in touch and Amy will remain as a personal adviser to her in the longer term. They are very close,” a source told People. “It is very amicable.”

This is the fourth staffer that's quit since Markle, 37, joined the royal family.

In November 2018, Markle's personal assistant, Melissa Touabti, resigned after six months on the job.

That December, it was reported that Markle's aide Samantha Cohen, who helped her adapt to royal life, planned to leave Kensington Palace after Markle and Harry welcome their royal baby.

A source told Us Weekly at the time that Cohen's decision wasn't made with any animosity towards the former "Suits" actress.

“She’s not leaving because of any drama with Meghan,” an insider said of Cohen. “She agreed to stay for six months to help post-wedding and because Meghan and Harry were hoping a baby would come soon after that and knew they needed extra help. Samantha has a lot of respect for Harry and Meghan and enjoyed working for them. But her time is now up.”

In January, it was reported that Markle's personal protection officer was leaving her position after working for Markle for just six months.

Kensington Palace did not immediately return a request for comment on Pickerill's impending exit.