Meghan Markle reveals she's 'running on adrenaline' during first pregnancy

Meghan Markle is not having the average second trimester of pregnancy!

The Duchess of Sussex has completed two days of her 16-day royal tour of Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, and Tonga with her husband, Prince Harry. The tour in total is comprised of 76 events, which is quite the feat to take on while pregnant.

The couple announced the news that they were expecting their first child together on Monday, and haven’t slowed down since.

During their second day of engagements, Meghan admitted that she was “running on adrenaline” and feeling “a bit tired,” but added that she’s doing “pretty well so far,” according to several royal reporters.

Kensington Palace previously confirmed to ET that the Duchess had passed her 12-week mark of pregnancy and is in “good health.”

The couple was greeted by school children in Dubbo, Australia, on Tuesday, with Meghan, 37, and Harry, 34, getting big hugs from 5-year-old Luke Vincent. Despite a downpour of rain, the couple appeared to be in good spirits as they visited several different organizations.

Despite official warnings of Zika virus, the parents-to-be are still planning to visit to Fiji and Tonga, and have not altered their packed schedule while there.

