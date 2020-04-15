Meghan Markle, Prince Harry enduring backlash for royal exit amid the coronavirus pandemic, source says

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

When Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle decided to step down as senior royals, they couldn’t have anticipated that a pandemic would impact the globe.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have since faced some backlash after revealing the name of their new charity organization amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

The announcement came as U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson was admitted to intensive care after contracting the coronavirus, which made many feel it was an insensitive time for the pair to announce their new endeavor. The 55-year-old is currently recovering.

However, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex only made the announcement after The Telegraph uncovered documents that were filed in order to launch the charity.

The report notes that the couple did not plan to unveil the name of their charity amid the pandemic, but the documents being uncovered prompted them to issue a statement to the outlet. It noted that, while their focus is on COVID-19, they felt the need to inform the public why they chose the name.

The couple’s charity is named Archwell and will reportedly run emotional support groups, a multi-media educational empire and even launch a well-being website in the near future, according to the outlet.

Still, U.K.-based media correspondent Neil Sean told Fox News that palace insiders believe that the prince and the former American actress should have offered more support to the British royal family during the crisis.

“Could Harry and Meghan pick a worse time to quit the British royals?” Sean said. “While Prince William is busy doing his royal duty with various video link-ups and representing the Queen on the world’s stage, many people in the U.K. are asking why in a time of crisis has Harry abandoned all who have helped shape him and, more importantly, supported him throughout his life -- not to mention the British taxpayers who have also provided such a lifestyle.”

Sean also alleged that William had reached out to Harry but “nothing has emerged.”

“Good sources have revealed that they are shocked at how despite an ‘olive branch’ from William to return and help the U.K. through the crisis nothing has emerged,” Sean claimed. “… William, more than most is hurting from this after being so close for so many years as devoted brothers.”

Sean also shared that the couple’s goal of becoming financially independent has reached a screeching halt.

“The one-assured mega deals now don’t look so mega in this current climate of the virus,” Sean said. “A well-placed source told me, ‘Lots of the deals that their team spoke about will be dramatically reduced simply because the world is a changed place and what seemed a great and wonderful marketing idea now in the vastly reduced money-making world of corporate business won’t be as lucrative as first thought or even maybe offered. The money simply won’t be there.'"

Sean also shared that the world shouldn't expect a tell-all interview from Harry, 35, or Markle, 38, anytime soon.

“Reports that Meghan is mulling over a million-plus deal to ‘reveal all’ on camera in a chat with Oprah or Ellen are also greatly exaggerated simply because part of the exit deal is that neither Harry or Meghan are allowed to discuss the roles they played within the U.K. royal family,” Sean said.

The couple previously shared in a statement that their focus right now is COVID-19.

“Like you, our focus is on supporting efforts to tackle the global COVID-19 pandemic but faced with this information coming to light, we felt compelled to share the story of how this came to be,” the statement read. “We connected to this concept for the charitable organization we hoped to build one day, and it became the inspiration for our son’s name. To do something of meaning, to do something that matters.”

They also gave some background on the title, including why it helped inspire them to name their 11-month old firstborn baby, Archie.

“Archewell is a name that combines an ancient word for strength and action, and another that evokes the deep resources we each must draw upon. We look forward to launching Archewell when the time is right.”

Back in March, a source close to the palace told Sean that Harry was concerned about how the novel coronavirus pandemic will impact the couple who were ready to become financially independent.

“… The worldwide health crisis has plunged the world into a financial climate unheard of before and the opportunities for companies to waste cash by booking celebrities to speak at conferences [aren’t there anymore],” Sean said. “… Now it could be a very tricky path to become financially independent.”

However, finances aren’t the only thing on Harry’s mind. The source also claimed the British prince felt uneasy in how he left behind his relationship with William and his wife, Kate Middleton.

“Harry is still very upset at the way he left the situation with his once close brother William and his wife Kate which the world witnessed at the Abbey earlier this month,” Sean claimed, adding he’s aware late mother Princess Diana would have “wished” for her sons to make amends.

“She always made them promise not to fall out,” the source told Sean. “Many can’t help but think that had she been around this situation would never have happened.’

“I truly believe that if Harry was requested back to the U.K. to support his subjects and the British people in this very trying time for the world he would not hesitate,” Sean pointed out. “But the offer has to come from the royal family. He is far too stubborn to make the first move and it remains to be seen for now who will crack first.”

