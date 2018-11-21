Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton would have been praised by Princess Diana, says Sarah Ferguson

Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess Of York, has confessed her “comeback” moment, as she arrived at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding in May, was so “nerve-wracking” and “moving” that it resulted in her breaking down in tears.

The 59-year-old — who is the former wife of Prince Andrew and mother to Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie — joined Piers Morgan, Susanna Reid and Kate Garraway on "Good Morning Britain" where she opened up about how emotional she found the wedding at Windsor Castle, The Sun reports.

“It was nerve-wracking, and I was glad I didn’t trip over with those high heeled shoes on,” she said.

“The minute I started to walk (from the car) I kept thinking of Diana in my heart and I thought of my mum and my father who would say, ‘Come on, the show goes on get on with it!’ He always taught me to walk tall.

“It was quite extraordinary. I really sort of looked around and thought, ‘Are they [cheering] for me?’

“And someone went, ‘Fergie’ and it was like the old Fergie was back.”

“I felt that sense of support from the crowds which was very kind,” she said.

“As I came around to corner (of the church), the thing that made me cry was the kind people (in the crowds) who had been so lovely, plus Jack (Brooksbank) was standing there, and coming towards me with open arms.

“It was just very moving.”

During her marriage to Prince Andrew, Fergie was known for her sense of humor, bold fashion choices and friendship with the late Princess Diana.

Following her split from Andrew in 1992, she was also caught up in numerous scandals which saw her ostracised from the royal family.

Tensions between the Duchess and the household were then highlighted when she was left off the guest list at Prince William and Kate Middleton’s wedding in 2011.

Despite claims of a rift, Fergie said she felt deeply honored to be back in ‘The Firm’ for Harry and Meghan’s big day.

“I was really happy for my friend Diana, who I love,” she added.

“I felt very, very honored and grateful for Harry and Meghan to invite me. That is a big, big point.

“It was very kind of them and I can’t thank them enough for doing that.”

She said Diana would have nothing but love for her daughters-in-law.

“She’d really just be so proud. Even before they got married, Diana would have been just literally going, ‘I can’t believe these boys have done so well’.

“They are such a credit to her. I miss her. No one made me laugh better than her. She was hilarious,” she said. “She had this enormous compassion and I honestly think she’d be so proud of the wonderful Meghan and Catherine as well, she’d want to embrace them and say ‘You’re doing well.'"

Fergie also took a moment to mention the queen.

“Her majesty is an incredible lady and what an icon for the country and one of the finest people in the world I’ve ever met.

“Her majesty leads by such example … and to include me (at Harry’s wedding) was a wonderful gesture,” she added.

Harry and Meghan’s wedding in May set the precedent for her daughter Princess Eugenie’s wedding at Windsor Castle in October.

Speaking about the special day that her youngest daughter married wine merchant Jack Brooksbank, Fergie gushed about how in love they are.

“The love between Jack and Eugenie is enormous … they are twin flames … they are meant to be together,” she said “We were so proud and gosh I wanted to cry.

“To see Eugenie blossom as she has and to be so brave with her scoliosis.”

The Duchess revealed that she wore a wide-brimmed hat by Jess Collett, featuring two straw ‘wings’ coming out of the side in honor of her mother.

Her mother Susan Barrantes caused a stir after eloping to Argentina with a professional polo player when Fergie was a child. She later died in a car accident in Buenos Aires at the age of 61.

“I sort wanted that Spanish style for mum again, that Argentine look,” Fergie said.

She said she had no idea it would lead to comparisons with the golden snitch from Harry Potter.

“We love the golden snitch. I actually hadn’t realized that until afterward,” she said.

This article originally appeared in The Sun.

