Meghan Markle beats Kate Middleton with first solo royal engagement milestone

Meghan Markle will embark on her first solo engagement as a member of the royal family next week.

Kensington Palace has confirmed the Duchess of Sussex will attend the opening of the Oceania exhibition at the Royal Academy by herself.

The significant milestone for Meghan comes just four months after she married Prince Harry and puts the actress ahead of her sister-in-law, Kate Middleton.

The Duchess of Cambridge made her first solo appearance as a royal six months after her 2011 wedding to Prince William when she filled in for Prince Charles at a Clarence House charity dinner.

Meghan’s first solo outing will also provide her ample time to brush up on Commonwealth countries ahead of her royal tour with Harry next month, as the Oceania exhibition will include works from Australia, New Zealand, Fiji and Tonga.

Since her marriage, the Duchess of Sussex has had her royal duties fast-tracked much sooner than Kate’s.

Meghan attended her first official outing alongside Queen Elizabeth in June, while Kate made her first official appearance with the 92-year-old monarch more than a year after her wedding in June 2012.

This story originally appeared in news.com.au