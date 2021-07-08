Matthew Perry says he's enjoying 'happy days' after split from fiancée

Matthew Perry is keeping his spirits up after splitting with his fiancée, Molly Hurwitz, last month.

The "Friends" alum, 51, posted a candid photo on social media of himself smiling inside a restaurant.

"Happy days…" he captioned the post.

Perry and Hurwitz, 29, became engaged in November 2020 but confirmed their separation on June 1 to Fox News.

"Sometimes things just don't work out and this is one of them," he said in a statement. "I wish Molly the best."

According to People magazine , the couple began dating in 2018. "I decided to get engaged," Perry told the outlet the time. "Luckily, I happened to be dating the greatest woman on the face of the planet at this time."

Perry previously dated actress Lizzy Caplan from 2006 to 2012.

The actor recently appeared on the "Friends" reunion special that aired on HBO Max during which he candidly discussed how much pressure he felt to make the live audience laugh as Chandler Bing.

"To me, I felt like I was going to die if they didn't laugh," he said. "And it's not healthy, for sure. But I would sometimes say a line and they wouldn't laugh and I would sweat and just go into convulsions. If I didn't get the laugh I was supposed to get, I would freak out."

Reunion director Ben Winston told The Hollywood Reporter in May, "I loved working with [Perry]… He's a brilliantly funny man and I thought he had some great one-liners in the show. I felt just happy and lucky to be in his presence and directing him on something like this."



