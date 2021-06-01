Matthew Perry, fiancée Molly Hurwitz call it quits

It's over for Matthew Perry and his fiancée, Molly Hurwitz.

The "Friends" star, 51, confirmed the news to People magazine.

"Sometimes things just don't work out and this is one of them," he said in a statement. "I wish Molly the best."

According to the outlet, the actor and Hurwitz, 29, began dating in 2018 and became engaged in November 2020.

The news of the breakup comes just days after the release of "Friends: The Reunion" on HBO Max, which saw Perry reunite with his former co-stars to reminisce on the hit sitcom.

A rep for the actor did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.