Matthew Broderick's sister claims she got preferential coronavirus treatment: ‘I feel evil for saying that’

Matthew Broderick's sister, Rector Janet Broderick, is opening up about her experience obtaining coronavirus care.

Janet recently spoke to New York Magazine's Intelligencer, where she opened up about her scary encounter with the novel virus that put her in the intensive care unit.

After suffering symptoms, Janet said she went to the hospital, where it took five hours to obtain a coronavirus test, which was administered before her symptoms worsened, including a high fever and low level of oxygen.

While she said she's now "totally getting better," she felt she was "close to death" while in the ICU, even planning her own funeral and video chatting with her children.

Janet claimed her diligent hospital care may be due to her being the sister of Matthew Broderick, star of stage and screen.

Asked by the outlet: "Did you get preferential treatment being a religious leader and Matthew Broderick’s sister?" Janet responded: "Yes, but I feel evil for saying that."

"I think I’m absolute living proof that this system is completely corrupt," Janet stated, before further claiming: "My GP didn’t know I was Matthew Broderick’s sister and didn’t care very much. But as soon as I got ahold of the guy at the hospital who knew who Matthew was, I was given the name of the head of the emergency room."

Janet explained that she believes the people she works with would not have been given the name of the head of the emergency room at all -- or would be ignored if they had.

"I think there is no question and it breaks my heart," she said of receiving preferential treatment. "My God, I hope this causes us to take some kind of look at how we are handling medicine in this country. Wouldn’t that be a wonderful thing?"

Preferential or not, it seems the care Janet received was helpful.

"On day two in the ICU, I woke up from this fog, and I knew it was over and I was out of danger," she recalled. "My oxygen had gone up to about 95 percent, and I had no fever at all. The headache had left."

She added: "I can’t explain this virus, but it’s not like any feeling or any illness I’ve ever had before in my life."

Even the infectious disease doctor that Janet spoke with was unsure of how she made her recovery, but she attributes it to her faith and the faith of those in her life.

"I must have had 200 people praying for me that night..." she said. "That’s the thing about being in a community like the church, just being part of a whole and knowing that you are connected. It seems to be very healthy, truly healthy."

The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.