Matthew Broderick's sister, Rector Janet Broderick, hospitalized after testing positive for coronavirus

Matthew Broderick's sister, Rector Janet Broderick, has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to a statement from her church on Wednesday.

Per the All Saints Episcopal Church in Beverly Hills, Calif., Janet fell ill after attending an annual conference -- the Consortium of Endowed Episcopal Parishes (CEEP) -- in Louisville, Ky. The conference had another attendee who was diagnosed with the coronavirus (COVID-19), according to the church.

Janet initially received treatment for what her doctors "believed was a viral syndrome" and their "assessment was that her illness did not warrant further concern," the church said.

However, "with the new information about the positive diagnosis" from the conference, Janet sought further medical attention and was admitted to the ICU and placed under isolation at Cedars Sinai Medical Center, according to the church. It was at the hospital where she tested positive for the coronavirus, per the parish.

According to the church, Janet's current condition is stable and she is "being treated for a severe form of pneumonia." The doctors' "prognosis is for a complete and full recovery," the parish said.

The church also shared a letter from Janet, which read: "Dear friends, I am sorry for you to hear this news. I am so thankful for your prayers as I have been ill. Everyone has been so good to me and supported me with prayers."

She went on to thank the "wonderful vestry" and the staff.

"I am through the worst of this and very very much on the mend," Janet continued. "I asked my kids to bring me a coloring book and a LEGO set if that is any indication. (What I really want is Colorforms but they don’t make that anymore.)"

She added: "Jesus has been so close to me the whole time and scriptures have upheld me no kidding. Even at my worst, I felt his hand on me. My family have been so so loving and cared for me so well. We so look forward to being together again in worship, to praying with you and singing a hymn."

On Wednesday, it was revealed that Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson tested positive for the coronavirus, according to a statement posted by Hanks, 63, to social media. The couple is said to be "in stable condition" at an Australian hospital, officials said on Thursday.

The news of the diagnoses came after a tumultuous few days for the entertainment industry following the COVID-19 outbreak.

Music festivals Stagecoach and Coachella have been delayed, while South by Southwest (SXSW) was canceled altogether.

Similarly, the release date for "No Time to Die," the upcoming James Bond flick, was pushed back to November.

Game shows and late-night talk shows have elected to continue filming without live studio audiences, and "Survivor" has delayed the production of its upcoming season by several months.

Popular teen drama "Riverdale" has also suspended production after "a member of the production came into contact with someone who recently tested positive," per Variety.

A rep for Matthew Broderick did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

