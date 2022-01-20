Martha Stewart talks being struck by lightning 3 times: 'I think it actually is good for you'

Martha Stewart is opening up about being struck by lightning.

The 80-year-old lifestyle guru appeared on Thursday's episode of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" and played a game requiring her to reveal two truths and a lie about herself.

One of the statements she shared was that she had been struck by lightning not once, not twice, but three times.

DeGeneres was able to guess correctly that the statement was true and asked for some clarification.

"Yeah, I mean, it's like crazy," Stewart said. "I think it actually is good for you. If it doesn't kill you, I think it's good for you."

When DeGeneres asked what it feels like to be struck, Stewart quickly replied: "Horrible."

"Once it came out of a water faucet. I was leaning against an iron sink and I saw the lightning go down the pipe out in my garden and then it came back up through the water and hit me right in my stomach," she recalled of the first incident. "Threw me on the floor and my husband found me and I was alive, but not very comfortable."

The second time, a lightning bolt "came right through a skylight" in the star's home, she shared.

"I attract electricity," she said, joking she's "so powerful."

She didn't share details of the third incident, but according to a 2009 report from Express, she previously said she "was holding on to a metal stand" and once she let go, "the lightning came back out through my foot."

In another round of the game, Stewart referenced her previous relationship to actor Anthony Hopkins, revealing they split when she couldn't disassociate her beau from his Oscar-winning role as Hannibal Lecter in "Silence of the Lambs."

"I have a big, scary house in Maine that's way by itself on a hundred acres in the forest and I couldn't even imagine taking Anthony Hopkins there," she explained with a chuckle. "All I could think of was him eating – you know."

