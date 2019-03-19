Margot Robbie shares sneak peek as Sharon Tate in 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ film poster

Margot Robbie is giving fans a sneak peek into her portrayal of slain actress Sharon Tate in the highly-anticipated noir film “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.”

The 28-year-old actress went to Twitter on Tuesday to share a film poster, in which she dons a black long-sleeved sweater and a white mini skirt while standing in front of the iconic landmark Fox Theater in Los Angeles.

She captioned the photo, ‘Hollywood. 1969.”

Robbie’s unveiling of her latest art comes just a day after co-stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt shared their versions of the poster, spurring the hype train surrounding Quentin Tarantino’s ninth flick, though many fans criticized the actors as “looking photoshopped.”

One person tweeted, “Remember when REAL artist would paint real works of art for posters… Sigh, I mean I am still excited as hell for this movie but this poster is lame as f---!”

Another social media user echoed the sentiment, writing, “Brad Pitt looks photoshopped," while another chimed in saying the poster looked as though Pitt’s face was fixed over Matthew McConaughey’s body.

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” will also feature Lena Dunham, Kurt Russell, Rumer Willis among others.

The film had also tapped Burt Reynolds. However, the legendary actor did not film any scenes for his role prior to his passing last September. Additionally, the movie will serve as Luke Perry’s final role following his death earlier this month.